



Next game: vs. Final round 11-20-2022 | 6 p.m ESPNU Penn State sports network Nov 20 (Sun) / 6pm against Last round CHARLESTON, SC The Penn State men’s basketball team cut a 16-point deficit to two and had a shot at winning the game at the end, but RV/RV Virginia Tech held on in the dying seconds to hand the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season to serve. 61-59, in the Charleston Classic semifinal Friday afternoon at the TD Arena. Penn State now faces Colorado State or College of Charleston on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Charleston Classic game for third place on ESPNU. The Hokies opened up to a 16-point lead just 10 minutes into the game, but Penn State cut it to make it a one-possession game in the final four minutes. Andrew Funk led the Nittany Lions with 21 points, 13 of them in the second half. Myles fear drilled five 3-pointers for a season-best 15 points. Jalen Picket finished with nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Set Lundy led the team with nine rebounds while a freshman Evan Mahaffey was a big spark from the bench in the second half, with four points and five rebounds. HOW IT HAPPENED Shots didn’t fall early for the Nittany Lions as Penn State shot 3-for-15 in the first 10 minutes and Virginia Tech was able to race out to a quick 22-6 lead.

Dread used a three-pointer at 9:18 to get Penn State’s offense back into rhythm as the Nittany Lions shot 8-for-12 from the field and 5-for-8 from deep for the remainder of the half. Funk scored nine in that stretch on a trio of three-pointers as Penn State cut what was once a 16-point Hokie lead to eight at 37-29 heading into the locker room.

The Nittany Lions were cold again to begin the second half, but the Penn State defense kept the Nittany Lions at striking distance for the first 10 minutes. Set Lundy found a cutting Funk under the basket to start a 7-3 Penn State run that was held up by a Pickett corner 3-pointer at 8:48 as the Nittany Lions came within four and a Virginia Tech time- forced out.

A Dread triple at 6:26 made it a one-possession game at 51-49. The Hokies eventually extended their lead to six five minutes later, but Dread and Funk answered with a pair of threes at 1:37 and 41 seconds to pull Penn State back within two at 61-59.

The Nittany Lions forced a missed Hokie 3-pointer on Virginia Tech’s ensuing possession to return the ball to Penn State with a chance to win it. After a few timeouts called, the Hokies came up with a steal in the paint to clinch the 61-59 win. GAME NOTES The Hokies entered the game averaging 85.5 ppg and the Nittany Lions limited Virginia Tech to a season-low 61 points.

Penn State’s defense has held all five of its opponents under 70 points this season.

The Nittany Lions held Virginia Tech 3-for-19 (15.8%) from 3-point range.

Penn State finished the game with 11 three-pointers, and the Nittany Lions have now made double-digit threes in all five of their games this season.

Myles fear (5) and Andrew Funk (5) have made multiple 3-pointers in every game this season. Dread’s five treys tied his career high.

The Nittany Lions have provided 15 or more assists in every game this season. NEXT ONE Penn State now faces Colorado State or College of Charleston in the third place game of the Charleston Classic Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. Penn State's 2022-2023 men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.

