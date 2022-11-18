Hokies send a large contingent to Philadelphia





SWARTSBURG The No. 11 Virginia Tech wrestling team takes to the mat again this weekend as they travel north to Philadelphia for the Keystone Classic on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Palestra with action starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. The No. 11 Virginia Tech wrestling team takes to the mat again this weekend as they travel north to Philadelphia for the Keystone Classic on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Palestra with action starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. No. 11 Virginia Tech at Keystone Classic

Date: November 20, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: Flowrestling (with subscription)

Live stats and updates:

Tickets: https://pennathletics.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS%3AUPENN%3ASE22%3AKC%3A&linkID=upenn&shopperContext=&pc=&caller=&appCode=&groupCode=WRK&cgc=&dataAccId=831&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_upenn Hokies in the ranking Tech shows all ten starters ranked for this weekend’s tournament

Making their debut in the rankings is No. 25 Eddie Ventresca and No. 33 Andy Smith

and No. 33 Freshman No. 12 Caleb Henson moved up 15 spots after a landslide victory over No. 2 Sammy Sasso in the Hokies’ first dual of the season; fellow freshman No. 16 Tom Krook continues his hot streak with an important win over the No. 2 recruit of 2022

moved up 15 spots after a landslide victory over No. 2 Sammy Sasso in the Hokies’ first dual of the season; fellow freshman No. 16 continues his hot streak with an important win over the No. 2 recruit of 2022 Other Hokies ranked No. 11 Sam Letona (133), no. 5 Bryce Andrewian (157), no. 31 Connor Brady (165), no. 2 Michael Lewis (174), no. 9 Hunter Bolen (184) and No. 19 Hunter Katka

(133), no. 5 (157), no. 31 (165), no. 2 (174), no. 9 (184) and No. 19 The Keystone Classic will feature over 20 ranked participants from UPenn, App State, Drexel, Rider, Harvard, Arizona State, Franklin & Marshall, Duke and George Mason No. 11Virginia Tech

Pre-seeds/rankings 125

#2 seed/no. 25 Eddie Ventresca #4 seed Cooper Flynn 133

#2 seed/no. 11 Sam Letona

Brandon Wittenberg 141

#2 seed Colin Gerard 149

#3 seed/no. 12 Caleb Henson

Kylan Montgomery 157

#5 seed Clayton Ulrey

Jackson Muscles 165

#5 seed/no. 31 Connor Brady #3 seed Drew Nicholson

Ty Finn 184

#1 seed/no. 9 Hunter Bolen #3 seed Sam Fisher 197

#4 seed Dakota Howard #7 seed TJ Stewart 285

#1 seed/no. 19 Hunter Katka Follow Virginia Tech Wrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all updates.

