Gophers fall 71-65 to NDSU in Fargo





MINNEAPOLIS (Nov 17, 2022) The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team (2-1, 0-0 B1G) dropped its first game of the year on Thursday night heading to North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 Summit). Minnestoa got a career-best performance from Maggie Czinano with 13 points and seven rebounds, along with 15 from freshmen Amaya battle . The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team (2-1, 0-0 B1G) dropped its first game of the year on Thursday night heading to North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 Summit). Minnestoa got a career-best performance fromwith 13 points and seven rebounds, along with 15 from freshmen As a team, the Maroon and Gold shot 25-63 from the floor, with Mallory Heyer and Katie Borowicz also in double digits. Mi’Cole Cayton made her first start since 2017 in the loss. The Gophers got off to a solid start early on and jumped atop the Bison 10-4 six minutes into the game. Micheaux recorded four in the frame as Czinano went 3-of-4 from the charity streak to get the Maroon and Gold going early. The end of the first half was controlled by the Bison who scored the final seven points of the half to take a one-run lead at 28-27. Minnesota led by as many as eight as Heyer hit her second shot of the game to make it 20-12. Minnesota was held scoreless for the final 2:30 of the half and NDSU’s Abby Graham scored all seven points of her first half in the final 4:23. Czinano continued her strong play in the third quarter, scoring five in a row for the Gophers to cut the lead to just one with 4:32 remaining. Minnesota took the lead just 36 seconds later with a quick break-layup from Heyer, with an assist from Amaya battle . The lead was as large as two in the quarter, but six of the last seven runs in the quarter were scored by the Bison to give the hosts a 46-43 lead in the fourth. The Bison’s lead was as large as eight during the fourth, helped by the first four scoring in the fourth. Minnesota didn’t give up and continued to fight with buckets from Czinano and Alanna Michelaux to take the lead with 3:50 to go. Three consecutive points from Battle’s free throw line cut the lead to one, but six consecutive points in response from the Bison cut the lead to seven. Along the way, the Gophers came up with stops and forced a turnover to cut the lead to three with 26 seconds left, but couldn’t complete the comeback for the second game in a row. Minnesota will return to court on Sunday, November 20 against Presbyterian with a 2 p.m. tip time at Williams Arena. The game can be seen on B1G+ and listened to on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app. For more information on the Gophers, visit GopherSports.com. Stay tuned for University of Minnesota women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherWBB) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2022-2023 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/11/17/womens-basketball-recap-at-ndsu.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos