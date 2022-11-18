Jacquesson’s brace lifts Pitt past Cleveland St. in first round NCAA Tournament





Next game: at Akron 11-20-2022 | 1:00 pm ESPN+ Nov 20 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Bee Akron PITTSBURG The Pitt Men’s Soccer team (9-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) advanced to the NCAA Tournament Second Round after a 2-1 home victory over the visiting Cleveland State Vikings Thursday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field. With the win, Pitt has recorded at least one NCAA Tournament win in each of the past four seasons. The Panthers also improved to a perfect 4-0 in NCAA Tournament games played at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Pitt now travels to No. 16 Akron on Sunday at 1PM for their NCAA Tournament Second Round game against the Zips. The Panthers and Zips tied 3-3 at Ambrose Urbanic Field earlier this year. After controlling much of the action early on, the Panthers broke through with the first goal of the game in the 28e minute if Jos Luchini chipped a pass Michael Sullivan who carried the ball down the left flank and sent a low cross into the penalty area Bertin Jacquesson deposited it in the right corner of the Vikings goal. 28′ | GOALLLLLL??@BertinJacquess4 nets the first of the match after a great feed through @Msullivan_09. Pitt 1, CSU 0 #H2P pic.twitter.com/zvq4ZD0ef6 — Pitt Men’s Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) November 18, 2022 Sullivan had a chance to double the Pitt lead in the 43ed minute, but his hard shot was scooped up by the Cleveland State goalie as Pitt entered the locker room leading 1–0. The Panthers held an 8-2 lead in shots through the first 45 minutes of the game. The Vikings opened the second half with a good chance in the 52nd minutes when Hector Gomez broke free and ripped a shot toward the Pitt cage, but Joe van der Sar made a strong stop to keep the 1-0 lead for Pitt. A few minutes later valentine christmas had a great chance from the center of the box, but the Vikings’ keeper made another big stop. Pitt doubled their lead in the 77e minute when Jacquesson buried his second of the game after a great play down the left flank Guilherme Feitosa and Rodrigo Almeida . Feitosa sent Almeida wide and he slipped a defender before sending a perfect cross into the box where Jacquesson buried the left footed mark for his seventh of the season. 77’| The Frenchman doubles Pitt’s lead????@BertinJacquess4 buries his second of the game. Assists on goal go to @gc_feitosa and @ Rodrigom26 Pitt 2, CSU 0 #H2P pic.twitter.com/rtVw16J7aH — Pitt Men’s Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) November 18, 2022 The Vikings made things interesting in the 88e minute as Gomez got free on the left side of goal and buried his third of the season to cut the Pitt lead to 2-1 with just under two minutes remaining. The Panthers’ defense held on the stretch to secure the home win and send Pitt through to the second round. Before the game, Pitt had 60% of possession as he outscored the Vikings 15-6. Cleveland State held the 4–3 corner kick lead in the loss. COMMENTS *** With the win, Pitt is now 8-8-4 all-time against Cleveland State. The Panthers have won against the Vikings twice in a row

*** With the win, Pitt is now 31-4-5 at Ambrose Urbanic Field since the start of 2019, including a 7-1-4 score this season

***Pitt has now won at least one NCAA Tournament game in each of the past four seasons as he improved to 4-0 all-time at Ambrose Urbanic Field in NCAA Tournament games

*** Jacquesson is now tied at 10e rank on the all-time points list at Pitt with 57 career points

*** The two-goal match for Jacquesson was his first multi-goal match of his career

*** van der Sar made two saves in the win. He is tied for eighth in program history with nine wins on the season

