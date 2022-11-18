Sports
Minnesota Skates by Michigan Thursday, 5-2
Six different players posted multi-point performances for Minnesota (9-4-0 overall, 5-2-0 B1G), including a pair of goals from Rhett Pitlick to take down the Wolverines (9-4-0 overall, 2-3-0 B1G). Goals from Logan Koley and Mittelstadt six minutes into the third period sealed the win pushed back by a 29-save effort Owen Bartoszkiewicza native of Michigan who grew up near the Ann Arbor campus.
It was all Maroon and Gold for the first six minutes as the visitors fielded the first four shots. Mittelstadt found Pitlick alone at the left throw-in spot and the sophomore fired a shot under the crossbar, short side as Minnesota struck for a 1–0 lead 5:40 into the action. It took Michigan nearly eight minutes to test Bartoszkiewicz and the Gophers cage. Two late penalties against the Gophers helped the Wolverines win, even as they scored a power play goal with 3:21 to play in the first period to make it 1-1 going into the break.
The start of the second was a similar story, with Minnesota creating chances and leading to the first power play of the night. After the visitors were called for a five-minute major, the teams skated to the side for four and it was once again Pitlick staring at a wide-open goal. He buried his second of the night at 7:17 thanks to a perfect cross pass Mike Koster. The Wolverines answered with their second power play count three minutes later to tie the score at 2-2.
The standoff lasted less than two minutes Jimmy Snuggerud controlled a loose puck in the slot and lifted it over the goaltender’s blocker, giving the Gophers a 3–2 lead. Cooley’s first shot was saved and the rebound fell to his fellow freshman, who pocketed his team-leading ninth goal of the year. Minnesota came up with a link-up penalty late in the frame, preserving the one-goal margin.
Michigan was ruled a bench minor for delaying the game for coming out of the locker room late and the Gophers taking advantage of a two-man advantage. Cooley ripped a one-timer from the top of the circle to extend the lead to 4-2 just 38 seconds into the third. Bartoszkiewicz again performed for the Maroon and Gold with two saves, including a full extended stop as he stretched over goal to keep the home side off the scoreboard.
Minnesota scored its fifth goal of the night two seconds after a power play expired, when Mittelstadt scored his first collegiate goal on a shot from the right point. The Wolverines made a late push as the Gophers rolled their depth to the finish, capping the 5-2 road win.
Remarkable
Not only did Mittelstadt get his first NCAA goal, he also had the first two-assist game of his career as the freshman has eight points in 13 games…Pitlick broke a six-game goalless goalless drought to record the second try with multiple goals of his career and first since February 12, 2022 at Ohio State… Koster and Jackson LaCombe each scored two assists as Cooley and Snuggerud posted a goal and an assist to join the group by multiple points on Thursday…Minnesota had 14 consecutive penalty kills before Michigan’s man advantage goal in the first…The Gophers defeated their celebrated several top 10 teams this season.
Coach Motzko’s comments
“We did a lot of good things tonight,” says the Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. “But again, as good as we were at times, we let them fall off the mat. That’s a maturity we need to keep doing. I liked us in the third period and our maturity stayed with it. Started the game well and ended it good, with a little weirdness in the middle.”
Up Next: Road In Michigan (November 18)
The Gophers and Wolverines wrap up the B1G series live Friday at 5 p.m. (CT) on the Big Ten Network and the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM/AM 1130.
|
