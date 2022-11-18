Men’s tennis announces three newcomers





STANFORD, California In addition to its roster with a trio of talented student-athletes, Stanford men’s tennis has announced three signatories in the class of 2023. In addition to its roster with a trio of talented student-athletes, Stanford men’s tennis has announced three signatories in the class of 2023. Nico Godsick, Kyle Kang and Hudson Rivera signed national letters of intent with the Cardinal, giving Stanford three blue chip, top-20 signers, according to Tennis Recruiting. “We are thrilled to officially welcome Nico, Hudson, Kyle and their families to the Stanford Tennis family,” said the spokesperson. Paul Goldstein , the Taube Family Director of men’s tennis. “This trio of young men have distinguished themselves by demonstrating their passion for the sport, their commitment to continuous improvement and their resilience in dealing with the inevitable ups and downs that come with playing at the highest level of tennis. We can can’t wait to get them on campus and get to work!” Nico Godziek | Hunting Valley, Ohio | Laurel Springs School (FL) Tennis Recruiting blue chip recruit, ranked No. 20 nationally

Reached the highest ITF ranking of 23 in 2022

2022 ITF Grade 1 Salinas Singles Champion

Semifinalist Roland Garros doubles 2022

2022 USTA Hard Court 18 & Under Nationals Doubles Champion (Kalamazoo)

Won a round in Pro US Open Doubles in 2022

2021 USTA Hard Court 16 & Under Nationals Doubles Champion (Kalamazoo)

Semifinalist US Open Junior Doubles 2021

Doubles winner Orange Bowl 16 & Under 2020

Sister, Isabella, plays lacrosse at Dartmouth Citable: “To have the opportunity to attend one of the most renowned academic institutions in the world and play for such a legendary tennis program is a dream come true.” Nico Godsick Kyle Kang | Fullerton, California | Park view Tennis Recruiting blue chip recruit, ranked #1 in the country (2022)

Quarterfinalist at US Open Junior Championship and won the inaugural US Open Junior Sportsmanship Award (2022)

Semifinalist at ITF Sunrise Futures (2022)

Finalist at J1 San Diego ITF (2022)

Finished 5th in Kalamazoo to earn a spot in the US Open Junior Championship (2021)

Won first ATP point at Calabasas Open (2021)

Reached Quarterfinals at Oracle ITA Masters defeating No. 1 seed (2020)

Won Les Petits as a doubles championship in France Tarbes (2019)

A member of the USA U14 team that won the World Junior Team Finals in the Czech Republic (2019)

Zimmerman/Johnson USTA National Tournament B14 Champion (2018)

Won B12 Easter Bowl singles and B12 Eddie Herr doubles (2017) Citable: “I chose Stanford because it offers a program that is both academically and athletically competitive. It’s a place where I know I’ll be surrounded by colleagues, teachers, coaching staff and a team that will help me become the best version of myself.” Kyle Kang Hudson Rivera | Rancho Santa Fe, California | Classical Academy Tennis Recruiting blue chip recruit, ranked No. 12 nationally

Top-six ranked recruit in the state of California

Reached the M15 singles semifinals in Claremont, California in 2022

Qualified in singles at the 2022 Junior US Open

13.19 UTR Citable: “I chose Stanford to challenge myself to get the very best experience on and off the track. Stanford’s great tennis team has the coaching, players and resources to take me to the next level. Together with a formidable tennis team, Stanford’s academic excellence will teach me the skills and vision to continue my business ventures beyond tennis.” Hudson Rivera

