Mutts records double-double in Virginia Tech’s 61-59 victory against Penn State





CHARLESTON, SC Behind the second Justin Mutts double-double in two games, Virginia Tech advanced to the Charleston Classic championship with a 61-59 victory over Penn State on Friday afternoon.

In addition to Mutts’ 10 points and 12 boards, the Hokies were led by Give Basile who had 17 points and three blocks, and through Sean Pedulla who tacked on 10 points and three steals. The Virginia Tech defense was a problem in Friday’s game, forcing 14 Penn State turnovers while committing nine. Those takeaways turned into eight points on the other side of the floor. Hunter Kattoor individually led the way for the Hokies with four steals. Tech found a way to win despite shooting 15.8 percent from outside the arc, which was the Hokies’ worst 3-point shooting performance since shooting 14.8 percent against VMI on December 3, 2020. The Hokies held on to the board and matched the Nittany Lions’ 34-rebound total. Virginia Tech will play the winner of Colorado State-College of Charleston (5 p.m., 11/18) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. for the Charleston Classic championship. How it happened After taking a 10-6 lead, Virginia Tech went on a 10-0 run with 14:05 left in the first half to extend the lead to 20-6. The Hokies then lost some of that lead, but still went into halftime with a 37–29 lead. Virginia Tech caused the most first-half damage in the paint, scoring 24 of 37 points close to the basket. Like Thursday against Old Dominion, the Hokies let their opponent get back into the game in the second half. Tech struggled from deep, shooting 0-4 from three-point range in the second half. Penn State was able to close its all-time 16-point lead to two with 41 seconds left, but neither team would get a bucket after that. The Hokies finished the game by firing 4-5 from the floor. Game notes Justin Mutts recorded his 19th career double-double and his third in four games this season.

Mutts’ 12 rebounds are the most by a Tech player in a single game since he had 14 against Syracuse on February 12, 2022 against Syracuse.

Virginia Tech never trailed en route to a 61-59 victory.

Tech’s defense put up 14 turnovers on the season. The 14 turnovers are the most by a Virginia Tech opponent since Louisville had 18 on March 1, 2022.

The Hokies had nine steals, which is also the most since the March 1, 2022 game against Louisville (10).

Cattoor recorded a career-high four steals.

Virginia Tech tied its season high (Lehigh) with 40 points in the paint.

Three three-pointers in a game is the least in the Mike Young era and lowest total since going 3-28 from deep against Virginia on February 18, 2019.

Tech’s 61 points are the fewest in a win since defeating NC State 47-24 on February 2, 2019. Gallery: (11/18/2022) MBB: Penn State game

