Cricket could return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games with a six-team Twenty20 competition in both the men’s and women’s games.

The International Cricket Council has proposed rejoining the Games after a 128-year absence, as it has long been seen as a crucial way to globalize cricket. In most countries, funding for sports is concentrated on Olympic sports, meaning that such funding has been closed to cricket.

In addition to the 28 sports in the original Los Angeles 2028 sports schedule, cricket is one of nine other sports shortlisted for inclusion. A final decision on which sports will be included will be made next year, with the core program of sports expected to be finalized around September.

The ICC has proposed a six-team event with squads expected to be 14 per team, which will keep the number of athletes low. Obviously, the men’s and women’s events could be played sequentially rather than simultaneously, which would be a way to keep costs down.

The intended format would be of two groups of three, with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals. There would then be the final, the battle for the gold medal and a third-placed play-off, which would determine who claimed the bronze.

While the Olympics take place during the English summer, the LA Games are scheduled for July 14-30. England has indicated its support for Olympic inclusion. The disruption to the English home summer would be minimal as both the men’s and women’s events are likely to run for about a week.

England would compete as a Great Britain side, meaning the England side could potentially be supplemented by players from Scotland, such as Mark Watt, and theoretically even Northern Irish cricketers. The England & Wales Cricket Board as well as Cricket Scotland and Cricket Ireland have expressed support for an Olympic bid.

ICC proposes six teams, determined by the world rankings

For LA 2028, the ICC has proposed that the six teams be determined by the world rankings. While this wouldn’t mean a global qualifying system, it would allow matches to be presented as true best against best.

The teams would be truly full-strength national representative teams, rather than underage teams or a variant of the format used in football in Olympics U23 teams, with three overage players allowed per team.

India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia currently occupy the top six spots in the men’s ranking. Among the women, the top six places are occupied by Australia, England, New Zealand, India, South Africa and the West Indies.

India’s prominent position in both sets of T20 rankings means they are most likely to qualify for both events. This is considered important for cricket inclusion chances as the Olympics have competed for popularity in South Asia and the global appeal of sports is a major factor in which sports are added to the LA 28 schedule.

Gender equality is also a major consideration of LA 28, which could count in favor of crickets after the rise of the women’s game in recent years.

The Caribbean islands would not compete as the West Indies, but as individual nations. At the Commonwealth Games, the West Indies won one slot through the qualification system. The representative was then determined by a match between the nations, which was won by Barbados. While such details are yet to be worked out, the same system could be used for the Olympics if the West Indies occupied one of the top six slots in the rankings.

The Olympics has always been committed to sport, which should allow the leading athletes in their sport to play in a globally recognized format. In practice, this has resulted in crickets having the only realistic chance of Olympic inclusion through the T20 format, although some have advocated alternative formats T10, the Hundred, or even six-to-them.

Yet significant obstacles to cricket uptake in Los Angeles remain. Los Angeles plans to allow no more than two additional sports in the games. And if modern pentathlon and boxing increase their number of athletes, that could limit the number of additional sports to one or even none.

The local organizing committee has met with all nine candidate sports. A delegation viewed the women’s cricket event at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Many within the sport hoped that cricket appearing at the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998 and only the second time ever, would be an indication of its suitability for multi-sport events, aiding its return to the Olympics.