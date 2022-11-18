Mayberry Junior Tennis Serves Out Tomorrow | Sport





After a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayberry Investment Limited Open Junior Tennis Championship returns tomorrow and Sunday at the Liguanea Club. More than 60 youngsters will compete for top honors in four age divisions (under 12, under 14, under 16 and under 18) for boys and girls, and tournament organizer Llockett McGregor said the tournament plays an important role in the development of young local players . “This Mayberry tournament is the first junior tournament we’ve held since the pandemic. The tournament has helped develop our youth players by providing them with quality competition,” he said. “Players like John Chin, Blaise Bicknell and Randy Phillips, the whole Davis Cup team, entered this tournament as youngsters.” While the entries are well below what is usual, McGregor noted that they are just beginning the rebuilding process for local tennis. “We have over 60 (players) so far, but we are used to having more. TJ (Tennis Jamaica) is rebuilding the sport and this is my contribution along with the Liguanea Club. We have always played our part in organizing tournaments for the juniors to give them the extra attention they need to progress. We are a reconstruction and we just want to organize tournaments so that the children can play and develop,” he reasoned. Due to the pandemic, many players are no longer eligible due to age, while for the very young it will be their first tournament. As a result, McGregor believes new talent will emerge. “We will see some new kids and for some of these kids it will be their first time playing a tournament. We have children from Ocho Rios, Montego Bay and Kingston and we have a Canadian girl. We’re definitely looking for some good stuff and we’re happy to be back in the tournament playing schedule, we’d like to thank Chris Berry and the team at Mayberry for the continued support,” he said. The championship is now in its ninth stage. Players will compete for trophies in the various categories and points to advance to their national rankings. The two-day event starts tomorrow at 9am and the finals start at 2pm on Sunday. Past champions in the various age groups include William Berry, Damani Cain, Blaise Bicknell, John Chin, Daniel Hill, Keyondre Clarke, Michaela Stephens, Michael Ann Denton and Haley McNair. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/sports/20221118/mayberry-junior-tennis-serves-tomorrow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos