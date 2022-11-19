Hockey Final Four 2022 Predictions

Over the weekend, Northwestern has a chance to solidify its legacy by repeating as National Champion. To do this, the Cats will have to get through No. 3 Maryland, with whom they shared the season series, as well as the undefeated No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels. Most of our writers are optimistic that the Wildcats will get past the Terrapins, but North Carolina could prove to be the Northwest’s toughest test yet:

Gavin Dorsey: Loss to North Carolina in Championship Game

Northwestern has been an exciting team to watch in the postseason so far, with a pair of shootout wins to its credit. This team is definitely built for the clutch, but to beat North Carolina 20-0, the Cats are going to have to make sure they last that long. The Tar Heels have the best offense in the country with more than four goals per game and a scoring margin of more than three. If the Wildcats want to stay in this, they’re going to have to be aggressive and not give UNC a big lead.

Bradley Locker: Loss to North Carolina in Championship Game

The Cardiac Cats have made their triumphant return. While tight games equate to a great viewing experience, it also means this team could face some setbacks after taking shootout victories over Miami (Ohio) and Iowa. However, Maryland didn’t exactly drive to Storrs, with a double-overtime and shootout victory to its credit. I think the magic of the Northwesterns will continue to beat UMD for the second time this year, but the No. 1 Tar Heels will just be too talented to handle.

Iggy Dowling: Loss to North Carolina in Championship Game

In the rubber game between the Terps and the Cats, I think Northwestern comes out on top. Even though both teams have almost exactly the same season total for shots on target, NU has a conversion rate of 55.7%, while Marylands top that by seven percent. That, plus Annabel Skubisz’s excellent play in goal, could mean the Cardiac Cats are ready for a slight offensive advantage that will be enough to move forward. However, UNC may just be too talented for Tracy Fuchs’ squad to keep up. Not only are the Tar Heels undefeated, they have played fewer overtimes than the Cats in the NCAA Tournament all year.

John Olsen: Lost to Maryland in Semifinals

Northwestern has reached the Final Four with the skin of its teeth, with its two wins in the tournament, both via the glorified coin toss matches that are penalty kicks. I’ll be completely honest, I have no idea what the fate of the Cats will be this weekend, especially in a single-elimination tournament where the result of the previous game is less related to the outcome of the next than Tom Brady and Gisele. . As a result, I will argue without any statistical support that in a rematch, the team that lost the previous game is more likely to win, and that Maryland will avenge its Big Ten Tournament semi-final exit at the hands of Tracy Fuchs and co. .

Sophia Vlahakis: Win North Carolina in championship game

If there’s ever a team I support, it’s this one. Northwestern has been consistently dominant all season, and while taking some losses here and there, the Cats never let it get to them. Right now, North Carolina is the best team in the country, but I’m confident that Tracy Fuchs can lead her team to victory. It’s going to be a tough game with two of the best players in college hockey with the Tar Heels Erin Matson and Wildcats Bente Baekers. There’s no questioning UNC’s talent, which has one of the best offensive lines in the country, but I don’t doubt Northwestern. The Cats have had tough competition all season, facing a stacked Big Ten. NU has a huge asset in goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz and is full of players like Baekers and Peyton Halsey who know how to find the back of the sides. Two championships in two seasons.

Brendan Preisman: Win against North Carolina in Championship Game

Many of my colleagues see the dramatic way Northwestern has achieved wins so far this postseason as a negative. I don’t agree that these dramatic victories show that the team knows how to hang on and play hockey at their best when everything is on the line. Now Maryland is a good team and there is a reason they made the Final Four. However, the Cats have experience getting narrow victories over the Terrapins, such as the Big Ten semifinals in which Annabel Skubisz made five saves to send Northwestern to the title game. Expect something similar to happen today. Meanwhile, North Carolina is certainly the best team in the country. Erin Matson and Ryleigh Heck are two of the country’s top 10 scorers, and Abigail Taylor was arguably the best goalkeeper in the world in the home stretch. Be that as it may, Northwestern has something even the Tar Heels can’t match: championship experience. That experience will become apparent on Sunday.

David Gold: Win against North Carolina in Championship Game

There’s a reason this team is called the Heart Cats. Northwestern is 7-1 in overtime this season, including two NCAA tournament wins in shootouts. It’s that simple: the Wildcats know how to win in tight games. The defending national champions have not shied away from adversity and have the experience to repeat this weekend in Storrs, Connecticut. Tracy Fuchs’ squad has a plan to beat Maryland in the semifinals as they beat the Terps just two weeks ago to advance to the Big Ten championship. The Cats outshot UMD 21-14 and had five more penalty corners than the Terrapins. Expect NOW to follow the same plan and move on to Sunday’s championship game. While Northwestern has been up against very good teams all season, UNC will easily be the best team Fuchs and co coach. seen all year. The Tar Heels are a consensus no. 1 team in the country, led by senior striker Erin Matson and goalkeeper Abigail Taylor. Taylor was phenomenal in North Carolina’s run to the final four, and Northwestern will have to find a way to sneak one past her; however, the Cats beat the Tar Heels in the most important category: championship experience. At the end of the day, NOW know how to win in the big moments, and they’ll do it this weekend to be back-to-back champions.

Jake Mozarsky: Loss to North Carolina in Championship Game

I’m a little more skeptical about this team considering they’ve got the last four on the skin of their teeth, but at the same time, they’re the Cardiac Cats and anything can happen. Because of their experience in the final four and their hunger to repeat, they will beat Maryland. But the North Carolina Tar Heels are good. Very good. Northwestern is one game, or even one goal, short.