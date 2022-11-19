Table tennis: Manika Batra becomes the first Indian woman to reach the Asian Cup semi-finals

Chinese No. 5, Chinese Taipei No. 1: Manika Batra has had some mammoth killing days in Bangkok.

The weapon: her attacking, flattening forehand play.

It was put to good use again by the Indian on Friday in her 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9) victory against world No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu in the quarterfinals of the IITF-ATTU Asian Cup. Manika started the match with a jump in her stride after knocking out World No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the Round of 16 the day before.

She is now in the semifinals of the elite Asian individual event as the first Indian woman and only second to Chetan Baboor (silver in 1997, bronze in 2000). On Saturday, Manika will face Japan’s Mima Ito, the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, fifth in the world rankings, and regardless of the outcome, she will fight for a medal later in the day.

The last four clash of the other women is between players in 4th and 6th place. At World No. 44, Manika is the odd one out, but it reflects the damage she can inflict when she puts out an aggressive play on the table to match her unique rubber on the racket.

Shown at the Asian Cup over the past two days, and largely missing from the World Team Table Tennis Championships and Commonwealth Games (CWG) earlier this year. In the first, she was blown away by Chen 11-7, 11-9, 11-3 during the Indian team’s ouster by Chinese Taipei. At the latter, she was stretched to five matches by a Malaysian player ranked outside 500 in an overall lackluster performance.

What has changed? That flatter forehand crushes what we call flat kills, said S Raman, who coached the Indian contingent in both the CWG and team worlds.

After the World Championships we had a chat and I suggested to her that she go for balls higher than her waist, crush them instead of using the topspin. That has always been her strength, for so long. Lately she would roll or spin them and keep the ball in play. I told her to go flat with the forehand and take early.

Those offensive forehands pierced Chen, against whom Manika had a 1-4 win-loss record, on Friday. After losing an error-free opening game, Manika got them going, especially when she got around the ball in the second, where she opened up a 5-2 lead and sprinkled her solid blocking and attacking play with a few unreturned serves. She was also the boss in the third game, jumping around with Cmons and blasting those forehands away.

Chen started to slow down the rallies, but Manika continued to sail away and took the fourth game despite losing some late points. Chen’s change of pace did have an impact, though; Chinese Taipei led the fifth game for the first time since the opening game. While Chen found her striking rhythm to add to Manika’s string of mistakes, the world number 23 managed to take the Indian’s seemingly smooth victory to the decision.

That’s where Manika brought out her forehand A game again. No more than in the rally of the game that gave the Indian 4-2. As Chen continued to return high, barrel-like balls from far behind the table, Manika continued to respond the same way, one forehand after another, until it went beyond Chen’s reach. Chen then won four consecutive points before Manika pulled it back at 7-7. A crucial non-returned serve for 9-8 and one match point later, Manika crossed the line on the second crack.

Somewhere she lost the plot by trying to play the traditional method of staying in the rally, which these top players are so good at anyway. It’s good she brought back her offensive forehand, and it’s paying off, Raman said.

