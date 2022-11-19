Ranatunga from Sri Lanka has to pay for cricket feud

Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been ordered to pay $70,000 in a defamation case stemming from a long-running feud over control of the island’s money-rich cricket board.

Ranatunga has been embroiled in a bitter battle with Thilanga Sumathipala, a four-time president of Sri Lanka Cricket, and the pair have regularly exchanged allegations of bribery and match-fixing.

Thursday’s civil court ruling dates back to an incident in 2003 when Ranatunga said his arch-rival was corrupt and unfit to run the sport’s top national body.

“My family and friends and people who believed in me are so happy and relieved,” Sumathipala told AFP on Friday.

“I wish my mother was alive to hear this court order. Delay of justice is denial of justice. Anyway, better late than never.’

A court official told AFP Ranatunga was ordered to pay 25 million rupees ($70,000) for the comments. Ranatunga’s spokesman said the decision would be appealed to a higher court.

Ranatunga led Sri Lanka to their 1996 World Cup victory, retiring after failing to defend the title in 1999.

He has since dueled Sumathipala for control of the cricket board, including a failed tilt in 2019.

The Sri Lanka national team has been plagued by allegations of corruption and infighting over the years.

Former sports minister Harin Fernando has said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) considers Sri Lanka to be one of the world’s most corrupt nations under its jurisdiction.

One of his predecessors, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, told parliament last year that match-fixing was commonplace in Sri Lanka.

Ratanunga has in the past expressed doubts about the integrity of the Sri Lankan team that lost the 2011 World Cup final to India, but refrained from making direct accusations against players.

He has accused Sumathipala of violating ICC rules by holding office despite his family’s ties to the gambling industry – a business Sumathipala says has nothing to do with.

Sumathipala, for his part, has raised questions about Ranatunga’s own behavior when his team failed to defend the World Cup in 1999.