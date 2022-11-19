Sports
Field Hockey: Quick Recap: Northwestern 2, Maryland 1
Northwestern (20-4, 5-3 Big Ten) is on its way to a second consecutive national championship after defeating Maryland (19-4, 7-1 Big Ten) in Storrs, Connecticut.
Unlike the last time these two teams faced each other in the Big Ten Tournament, when the Wildcats got on the scoreboard within the first four minutes, neither team took control of the game early. In the third matchup of the two top-five foes, the teams seemed to feel each other going into the match.
In a game between two of the high-octane national offenses, a defensive showdown ensued, with neither side able to win three quarters of the other.
Just under three minutes into the fourth quarter, NU broke the deadlock. Fifth-year forward Bente Baekers converted a powerful hit from a penalty corner into her 24th goal of the year to give the Cats a 1–0 lead.
With just under three minutes remaining, Maryland pulled goalkeeper Christina Calandra in exchange for an additional forward. Less than thirty seconds later, Baekers carried the ball on a quick break chance and played a ball to junior midfielder Chloe Relford who shot into the empty net goal to put the Cats 2–0 up.
The Terrapins didn’t go quietly into the night and Emma DeBerdine scored with just over a minute left in the game to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.
Maryland continued to work for a tie, pushing into the circle to make things very difficult for the NU defense.
A missed Terrapin penalty corner, called out with one second left, sent the Cats to their second NCAA title game in two years.
Here are three takeaways from NU’s semifinal win against Maryland.
- Another goalless first half for the Cats
For its third straight game in the NCAA Tournament, NU ended the first half in a 0–0 deadlock.
The Cats recorded a total of four shots and four shots on target in the first 30 minutes of the game. The Terrapins only scored one shot on target with a total of three shots.
While NU put up another defensive battle to start the game, the team got a share of the scoring opportunities early on. The Cats earned three penalty corners in the first half, but Maryland quickly challenged potential shooters and a Calandra made two saves in the first half.
Both defenses played particularly well early, causing two of the country’s most dynamic offenses to slow their typical pace.
- Lauren Wadas was everywhere
70% of the earth is covered with water, but the junior midfielder is allowed to cover the last 30%.
Wadas’ defensive effort was undeniable. The Pennsylvania native frustrated Maryland in the press during the game.
Wadas, who is physically present at every match, controlled much of the flow of play and served as a catalyst for NU’s offensive success.
She will be crucial in the team’s quest for a national championship on Sunday.
- NOW has its hands full on Sunday
The Cats will face No. 1 North Carolina (20-0, 6-0 ACC) in the National Championship on Sunday.
The Tar Heels made it through the NCAA Tournament and are arguably the strongest team the Cats have faced all season. With talent across the board and fresh off a 3-0 thrashing of Penn State, UNC are the favorites, but anything can happen in the NCAA tournament.
