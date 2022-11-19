Sports
College football Week 12 – Scott Van Pelt’s winners
We had a winning week last week with a smaller map, so we’re going to do pretty well again, right? No. What’s that fun? This card screams at me and I listen.
Season: 50-42-3
UConn at Army (-10, 43.5)
Afternoon ET, Michie Stadium, West Point, New York
Van Pelt’s choice: Army (-10)
Let me ask you — if a 3-6 team gives more points than it scored in any of the last two weeks to a team that just qualified to play in a bowl, you’ve got to take them, right? The 3-6 team, I mean. Yes. According to the rule. Army gives UConn double digits for unknown reason.
SVP: 4-1-1 in picking independents this season
No. 4 TCU (-2.5, 57) at Baylor
Afternoon ET, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
Van Pelt’s choice: Baylor (+2.5)
Over the years, I’ve enjoyed viewing TCU as an underdog. Did they have against Oklahoma this year, ‘member? They crushed the Sooners. But boy am I a dummy to keep battling the Frogs now that they are favourites. They’ve kept me in this segment, but I’m nothing but stubborn. Baylor in Waco plus a little helper.
SVP: 8-1 all-time in choosing Baylor
Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (-18, 40.5)
Afternoon ET on ABC, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Van Pelt’s choice: Illinois (+18)
I’m taking Illinois to take advantage of its defense and Michigan to preview its trip to Columbus next week. Illini plus three scores feels like a lot.
SVP: 5-1 all-time in choosing unranked Big Ten teams vs. top-3 Big Ten teams
UTSA (-13, 56.5) at Rice
1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Rice Stadium, Houston
Van Pelt’s choice: Rice (+13)
Steve tried this week 1 and it was a fiasco — I’m taking a shot against one of our favorite squads. Rice plus almost 2 TDs at home. Owls need one win to go bowling. A win may be a lot to ask for here, but if they can compete for 60, maybe we can too.
SVP: 0-3 always when picking rice, 0-0-1 always when picking against UTSA
No. 15 Kansas State (-7.5, 55) in West Virginia
2 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
Van Pelt’s choice: West Virginia (+7.5)
West Virginia… that bad beat against TCU still stings, but our love for you remains strong as ever. We’ll support you one more time in Morgantown – mandatory – let’s go rock climbers, let’s go have some beer.
SVP: 35-20-2 all-time in choosing home teams in Big 12 conference games
State of Georgia in James Madison (-9, 52)
2 p.m. ET ESPN+, Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, Virginia
Van Pelt’s choice: Georgia State (+9)
Who is America’s No. 1 Sun Belt Tout — you know I am. SO, Georgia State plus the points in Harrisonburg is information you should treat like the gold it is.
SVP: 10-1 in choosing Sun Belt teams this season
Western Kentucky at Auburn (-5.5, 52.5)
4 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama
Van Pelt’s Pick: Western Kentucky (+5.5)
Western Kentucky won’t score on Auburn like they do on their Conference USA brethren. But they can score enough to take the points on the plain, so we take the Toppers.
SVP: 2-1 all-time in choosing Western Kentucky
Marshall (-4.5, 52.5) at Georgia Southern
6 p.m. ET, Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Georgia
Van Pelt’s choice: Georgia Southern
Remember the whole Sun Belt thing? Yes okay. Georgia south. Again. Plus the points against Marshall.
SVP: 3-1 all-time picking Georgia Southern
No. 5 Tennessee (-21.5, 66) in South Carolina
7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
Van Pelt’s choice: South Carolina (+21.5)
I’m not sure who stomped on my face more this year in this segment – TCU or Tennessee. The Vols don’t lose to South Carolina, but 21 points? Stand up for your boy for once, Cocky.
SVP: 1-7 all-time in choosing South Carolina
No. 14 Ole Miss (-2.5, 65.5) in Arkansas
7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Van Pelt’s choice: Arkansas (+2.5)
Somehow Arkansas came home to us last week against LSU – no idea how. We call the Hogs again in this one with Ole Miss from a devastating home loss to Bama.
SVP: 8-2 all-time in choosing Arkansas
No. 7 USC (-2.5, 76.0) at No. 16 UCLA
8 p.m. ET, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Van Pelt’s choice: UCLA (+2.5)
UCLA over USC in their annual rivalry. The best uniform game in sports, the Rose Bowl — and UCLA scored 62 on these guys last year. You may need so many again. Should be a shooting.
SVP: 22-12-1 all-time in choosing ranked versus ranked games in November
I think that’s 11. Whatever it is — put them in the blender. birdcage. This is a recipe for something good. Probably. Could be. I don’t know. We’ll find out.
