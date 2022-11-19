Fantasy hockey waiver wire: Evan Rodrigues, Tomas Tatar and more hidden gems

The week of Thanksgiving is always a tricky one as there is a day when no NHL hockey is played. That takes away one light night option, there are only two next week and flips the script of which days are busier. Instead of the fully loaded Tuesday and Thursday nights, Monday and Wednesday will stack next week. The same goes for Friday and, as usual, Sunday.

So while managers will probably need some additions for the week to deal with injuries or a boost in a certain category, there’s more of an emphasis on just knowing who to play or bench on a busier night. With some inspiration from major changes in the fantasy rankings update, let’s take a look at that, along with our usual four-game streamers, light-night performers, and another round of keep or kick.

Streamers for four games

Jake Sanderson, D, OTT | 44%Yahoo

With Thomas Chabot sidelined, Sanderson took over as the leading power play quarterback in the meantime. That puts him in unity with Tim Sttzle, Brady Tkachuk, Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson, which is an ideal position to be with the Senators. That, coupled with his five-on-five play, where he’s had a positive impact on the team’s offense, makes him a valuable fantasy pick. So will Ottawas against the Kings on a light night next week.

Trevor Moore, LW/RW, LAK | 27% Yahoo

Speaking of the Kings, we must continue to highlight players with their auspicious schedule in mind. Los Angeles has two nightly appearances: one against the Rangers on Tuesday and then against Ottawa on Sunday. We stuck to our choice from last week, Moore, but encourage everyone from that second line. The Moore-Phillip Danault Viktor Arvidsson clicks again, now with an expected goal percentage of 61 percent thanks to their mutual efforts.

Tomas Tatar, LW/RW, NJD | 21%Yahoo

We’ve spoken to Nico Hischier and Fabian Zetterlund, so let’s complete the combination. Tomas Tatar plays his best hockey in a Devils jersey as the team extends their win streak to 11 games in a row. The downside is that Tatar doesn’t play PP1, but his even efforts make him valuable to those in deeper leagues. That line has earned 75.4 percent of the expected goal percentage and outscored opponents 8-1 in about 99 minutes of five-on-five time. While its line mates are the more valuable pickups and if neither is available, this is another option.

Pyotr Kochetkov, G, AUTO | 21%Yahoo

With Frederik Andersen injured, Antti Raanta and Kochetkov are in the net for the Hurricanes. While the latter is not very experienced at the NHL level, he impressed late last year and again in his two appearances to date. The goaltender saved 1.37 goals above expectations against the Oilers, for another 2.86 against Chicago. If the current rotation continues, expect three starts tomorrow on the next stretch against Minnesota, then Arizona and Calgary next week.

Evan Rodrigues, C/LW/RW, COL | 10% Yahoo

We love Rodrigues for a few reasons. There is his frequent shooting in the middle of the second line. His use on Colorado’s top power play unit. And its setup flexibility with all three forward indications. This is a player who, like the aforementioned Moore, has really seen his fantasy value rise since the last ranking update.

Jordie Benn, D, TOR | 5%Yahoo

Look, the current Maple Leafs defensive situation isn’t ideal with their injuries. We are not going to BS you and pretend otherwise. But we look for value when players see a change in their usage. That’s the case for Benn, who can help boost the more physical categories like hits and blocks now that he’s healthy.

Adam Henrique, C/LW, ANA | 3%Yahoo

You probably don’t have many Ducks on your roster other than Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras, and rightly so. But if you want a light night against the Kraken next week, look to Henrique, skating alongside the young leading duo of Ducks. Together they are the best performing line in Anaheim.

Kevin Labanc, LW/RW, SJS | 1%Yahoo

Likewise, in San Jose, there isn’t that much fantasy value beyond the team leaders. For the Sharks in the front, these are Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl. So again, we looked at the third member of that trio in Labanc. Together, that combination has an expected goal percentage of 61.3 percent at five-on-five, which is the best of the current combinations. While their on-ice shooting rate is a bit high at the moment, it’s still worth noting that they outscore opponents 9-3. With the team in action four times, he could be a valuable pick.

Hold or kick

We probably won’t play this game each week, but because it was such a hit last week, we’ve crowdsourced players who you want to talk about.

Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell

HOLD, HOLD: Rakells is performing well and has a good position on that top line with Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby. I would keep that all day. Rust has one point in its last nine games. It’s been bad! I’m facing the same question of whether to hold the attacker or just cut my losses. But I wait only slightly longer because 1) we know Rust is a legitimately good player, 2) the underlying numbers on the second line to be there, even though the results aren’t that strong right now, and 3) he’s still on the Penguins top powerplay unit. I say wait until after games against the Blackhawks, struggling Flames and Flyers, then to decide.

Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, Torey Krug

HOLD, HOLD, KICK: Kyrous’s game has been moving in the right direction lately and his game score is rising. With three goals in his last five games, attackers’ scoring is starting to overtake expectations. I expect its usage to rise quickly as well. Buchnevich is one of the bigger pluses of the team’s five-on-five offensive generation compared to his teammates, increasing their projected goal percentage by 0.72 per 60. That’s an impact that ranks well across the league. So I choose to be patient here as well.

Krugs a little trickier because offensive defenders who are quarterback top power play units are super valuable. But the Blues aren’t even playing well with the benefit of their projected and actual goal percentage being in the bottom 10. Unless you’re in super-deep competition and have no other options, it’s time to look elsewhere. If you want to wait and see how the Blues keep the spirit up after the mother’s trip, assume the team has a good schedule this week anyway, with four games.

Tyler Toffoli, Andrew Mangiapane

KEEP, SHOOT: While Jonathan Huberdeau is not currently on the Flames top line with Toffoli, the winger is still delivering. His five-on-five numbers rise below the surface, he still regularly shoots the puck without the playmaker by his side, and he produces.

Via Hockey Viz

With Mangiapane our opinion is the same as last week, you can probably drop it and add it back if it starts trending again at a later date.

Sam Reinhart

TO KEEP: Everything from last week still applies. Look, he’s scored two goals in his last two games on the power play. It will be fine with the speed at which he gives offense.

Reilly Smith, Phil Kessel, Shea Theodore

KEEP, KICK, KEEP: Smith is a valuable attacker for all situations who can take a number of shots and convert on them. The misfit line has an expected goal percentage of 64.4 percent, but a low shooting percentage that holds back their results. That should bounce back and drive more results. With Kessel, he’s just not in a great position to succeed. If he gets back into the top six, he’s valuable. But until then, on the third line and PP2, I would pass. As for Theodore, he would be much more useful on PP1, there’s no doubt about that. And I’m sure many of you have summoned him expecting that to be the case. The good news is that he’s still producing, consistently ticking off the assist and shot categories, and also contributing blocks. The five-on-five play of the defenders below the surface supports him in keeping that up.

Seth Jarvis

STAIRS: This is a player I wanted to give more time before making a decision, but he’s just not clicking enough on the scoresheet right now to be a valuable asset. Now his current line combination plays better than the results show, and that should change. But how long should you wait when you can probably find somewhere else that performs better at the moment. Again, if you’re in a deeper league, you may not have the luxury of dropping him and circling back when he sets a trend.

Matty Beniers

STAIRS: No one has seen their fantasy value take a bigger hit since the last rankings update than Beniers. And while we see star potential there and think he’ll rebound on the scoresheet, we just weren’t overly impressed with the charge brought on by his current Seattle lineup at five-on-five. There are obviously some things working against them, like goalkeeping while they are deployed, but they don’t score that far off what is expected of them based on what they generate. If you’re in a goalkeeper league, get out there. But if you can make him fall for someone a little hotter, then you should with someone outside of your core players.

Given away Evolving hockey, Hockey Viz, AllThreeZones, HockeyStatCardsand NaturalStatTrick.

