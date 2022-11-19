Manika Batra makes history as she reaches the semifinals of the Asian Cup table tennis





File image of Manika Batra. Image: Twitter @WTTGlobal

Stervaarder Manika Batra became the first Indian to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament on Friday with a 4-3 victory over the higher seed Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei in Bangkok. World No. 44 Manika defeated Chen, ranked 23rd in the ITTF chart, 6-11 11-6 11-5 11-7 8-11 9-11 11-9 in a hard-fought women’s singles quarterfinal at Hua Mak Indoor Stadium. Manika has already secured the best finish by an Indian in the Asian Cup’s 39-year history, after Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan finished sixth in 2015 and 2019 respectively. The Indian paddler’s ace had previously shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday. Manika will meet world number five and second seed Mima Ito from Japan in the semifinals on Saturday. The other semi-final will be played between world number four Wang Yidi from China and Hina Hayata (world number six) from Japan. The $200,000 event features the top 16 players in the continent’s men’s and women’s singles based on world rankings and qualifiers. Manika was right size for her Chinese Taipei opponent despite losing the first game to record her second win in the tournament. With Friday’s victory, the unseeded Manika improved her win-loss record against the Taipei paddler to 2-4. She (Szu-Yu) is a great player. I recently lost to her at the World Championships (Team). But this time I changed my strategies, and they paid off. Today’s win has given me confidence and I will return tomorrow with full focus, said Manika. After a scratchy first play, Manika took control of the match, dictating terms against her higher-ranked opponent. The Indian got everything going for her: the blocks, the placements, the backhand and forehand scorchers, and the cross-court shots. With run-away hits in the second, third and fourth game, Manika moved into a 3-1 lead. But a timeout in the fifth at 7-7 brought the Taipei woman back into the game and she went on to win it 11-8. Manika should have killed the game in the next match as she led 8-5. But Szu-Yu closed the gap and fell behind by one point, forcing Manika to take a timeout. Returning to the table, the Indian managed to lead 9-7, but on Manika’s serve, the Taipei player leveled 9-9 and finished the game in style to tie the game. bring with 3-3. In the decider, Szu-Yu took four points on the trot from 2-2 to go up 6-4, a two-point lead and a clear advantage. But Manika fought back after the change of sides to make it 7-7 and hold two match points at 10-8. But sixth-seeded Szu-Yu gained one more point before Manika shut her out to claim the final point. Meanwhile, the first round losers of the men’s singles G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal, who finished between the 9-16 positions, will each receive $2,250.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/manika-batra-becomes-first-indian-woman-to-reach-semi-finals-of-asian-cup-table-tennis-tournament-11654101.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

