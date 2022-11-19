Blue Devils Shatter Record Book, Complete Day Two of NC State Invite





GREENBORO – Duke swimming and diving closed out the second day of competition at the NC State Invite competing in five different events and two relays. The Blue Devils posted 11 program top-10 times, the highlight being junior by Sarah Foley school record in the 100-meter breaststroke. HOW IT HAPPENED In the women’s 200-meter medley relay, the team of Emma Schuppert , Kaelyn Gridley , Aleyna Ozkan and Sarah Foley clocked the 10th fastest time in program history of 1:38.24.

Freshman swimmer Martina Peroni earned the first of seven NCAA B-cuts for the Blue Devils Friday, with a time of 4:12.70 in the 400-yard IM. The brand ranks fifth all-time in program knowledge.

Junior Catherine Purnel finished just behind Peroni in the 400-yard IM, swam a time of 4:13.65 to earn an NCAA B-cut. The time was eighth all-time for the women's program.

freshman Audrey Portello got three NCAA B-cuts in the 400-yard IM event for the Blue Devils, swimming a time of 4:14.83, for ninth all-time in program lore.

Red shirt senior Easop Lee made the first NCAA B-cut for Duke in the 100-meter butterfly on Friday. She swam a time of 53.23, making it the ninth-best time in the program's history.

On the men's side, senior Brad Sanford swam a time of 47.48 to place in the top-10 program results.

sophomore Yixuan Chang propelled himself to seventh all-time in the 200-meter freestyle, with a time of 1:47.27.

Blake Johnson managed to set the best time for the Blue Devils this season with a time of 1:37.80.

In the 100-meter breaststroke, Foley broke her own school record of 59.62 with a time of 59.39.

Gridley finished just behind Foley in the 100-yard breaststroke, earning another NCAA B-cut for the Blue Devils, with a time of 1:00.38.

sophomore Michael Volpe recorded the second-fastest time in the 100-meter breaststroke this season with a time of 55.59.

Lee produced the first NCAA B-cut in the 100-yard backstroke for the Blue Devils, with a time of 53.54 propelling herself to seventh all-time in program history.

Shuppert continued her successful evening, earning an NCAA B-cut in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 53.77.

Junior David Chang and sophomores Jack Christian posted two top-10 program highs in the 100-meter backstroke. Chang swam a time of 48.39 for seventh all-time, while Christian swam a time of 48.50 for 10th all-time.

The women's 800-meter freestyle relay of Foley, Chang, Purnell and Peroni swam a time of 7:09.96 for fifth all-time. NEXT ONE Day three of the NC State Invite begins at 9:30am with prelims, while the finals begin at 5:30pm For more information on Duke swimming and diving, follow up on the Blue DevilsTwitter,FacebookandInstagramby searching for "DukeSwimDive". #Good week

