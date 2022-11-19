Essex Cricket Membership Benefits

Posted on Friday, November 18, 2022
Memberships for the 2023 season are available for purchase for both existing members wishing to renew and members seeking to join the club for the first time or returning after a period of absence.
Becoming a member of the Essex County Cricket Club offers a host of benefits, including free entry to LV= Insurance County Championship and Royal London Cup matches, as well as priority access to Vitality Blast, International and Touring matches. See below for a full list of member benefits.
Memberships can be purchased online, by phone (01245 254010) or by email [email protected]. Click on the relevant block below to start your online membership purchase.
If you act quickly there are discounts to be had, with those who purchase a Membership before January 31, 2023 receiving an Early Bird discount.
Christmas lunch for members
Events that members can access extend beyond on-field action, with numerous luncheons, forums and Q&As also held throughout the year.
An example of such an event is the Christmas lunch for members, held on two dates in December. While lunch on Monday, December 12 is sold out, there are still a few seats left for lunch on Monday, December 5, starting at 1pm in the Scrutton Bland Premier Suite.
Ticket prices for members are 30, while non-members can enter for 35. To reserve your seat, call the Membership and Ticketing Office on 01245 254010 or email [email protected].
2023 Member Benefit
See below for a full list of membership benefits for the upcoming season. All membership benefits are subject to change.