Fantasy football news and notes

Read ESPN’s Fantasy Football Daily Notes each weekday to stay up to date with the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy Football content coming today and tomorrow on ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy app .

The news: Packers WR Christian Watson caught four of six targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans on Thursday night.

What it means in fantasy: In Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, Watson scored three touchdowns and scored two more on Thursday. Watson played 80% of offensive snaps and ran 31 routes. Allen Lazard was the only wide receiver to play more snaps and run more routes. In the Packers’ past two games, Watson scored 53.8 fantasy points, which should please fantasy managers who picked him up. The stage is set for him to become a fantasy superstar for the rest of the season, as I wrote in the waivers column earlier this week.

Going Deeper: Watson is the first rookie to have at least two receiving touchdowns in consecutive games since Calvin Ridley in 2018. The past five passing touchdowns Aaron Rodgers has thrown have gone to Watson. This is tied for most consecutive passing touchdowns to a single career receiver. Randall Cobb and Davante Adams also caught five straight TD passes from Rodgers.

The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks caught seven of eight targets for 111 yards against the Packers on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Burks had eight goals and 18.1 fantasy points, both career highs. He only played 50% of offensive snaps. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Robert Woods both had 27 routes compared to Burks’ 21 routes. After this performance, it would make sense that the rookie’s snap percentage would increase. Burks has been seeded in only 22.7% of ESPN competitions.

Going Deeper: Burks has amassed 14 goals since returning from injured reserve with a foot injury in Week 10.

The news: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

Need a boom-or-bust contender for your critical fantasy soccer game? Here are some suggestions: Four consecutive weeks of flowering Justin Fields and he has a 25% chance to exceed 26 fantasy points for an unheard-of fifth achievement in a row. D’Onta Foreman has soared in three of four games since Christian McCaffrey left town and has a 25% chance of taking four of five. Jacob Meijers has yet to go bust this season and, if he comes off the end, has a 26% chance of surpassing 18 fantasy points (would be his fourth boom game). Be careful about taking Ronda MooreHis recent run is sustainable: he can bust (28%) better than boom (20%) in Mexico City against the rival 49ers. Five busts against just two booms ahead DJ Moore, but he is an attractive option in Baltimore this week. He goes into the weekend with a 27% chance to record his second 20-point game of the season.

What it means in fantasy: Tannehill has scored 19 fantasy points in consecutive matches. Tannehill was one of the quarterbacks I wrote about in the waivers column, and he delivered for fantasy managers. Over the past two games, Tannehill averaged 31.5 pass attempts, which is encouraging for a Titans passing game on the rise. He can be seen as a high-end QB2 in Week 12 against the Bengals.

Going Deeper: Tannehill recorded 300 passing yards for the first time this season. The Titans’ wide receivers recorded season highs in receptions (15) and receiving yards (208). With 61 receptions and 811 yards, Tennessee finished last in both categories heading into Thursday night’s game.

The news: The Chiefs put WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.

What it means in fantasy: Hardman will miss the Chiefs’ next four games due to an abdominal injury. He averaged 20.3 fantasy points over the past three games before missing Sunday’s game. Hardman has caught 25 of 34 targets this season for 297 receiving yards and four touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster also missed Thursday’s practice due to a concussion. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson are the other wide receivers on the Chiefs’ roster, though Travis Kelce himself commands a good share of targets. There is a lot of excitement about Toney among fantasy managers. On Sunday, he had six touches for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. Toney has been classified in only 55.9% of ESPN competitions.

The news: Browns TE David Njoku returned to training on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Njoku had been battling an ankle injury since week 7 and this was his first time on the field since then. The fact that Njoku is practicing this week is a good sign of the possibility that he will play against the Bills on Sunday. He has averaged 14.2 fantasy points in his past five games.

The news: The Rams expect QB Matthew Stafford to clear concussion protocol and play on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: According to head coach Sean McVay, Stafford will clear concussion protocol on Friday and resume his starting role against the Saints on Sunday. Stafford has averaged 11.7 fantasy points per game this season. He will have to miss WR Cooper Kupp for quite some time due to an ankle injury and center Brian Allen, who has missed practice with thumb and knee injuries, may not be able to play. Going forward, Stafford will be hard to trust in fantasy setups.

Going Deeper: Over the past two regular seasons, Stafford and Kupp combined have the most completions (217), touchdowns (22), and yards (2,760) of any quarterback receiver duo in the league.

The news: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins did not practice on Thursday.

Create or join an ESPN Fantasy Basketball league today and set up your league anytime before the first game starts each Monday. Your league starts fresh with 0-0 records for the new matchup period. Free sign-up!

What it means in fantasy: Hopkins is struggling with a hamstring injury. There is no reason to panic yet, but it is important that he practices on Friday, even if only to a limited extent. Hopkins has averaged 11.5 goals and 21.9 fantasy points this season. Kyler Murray missed the Cardinals’ Week 10 game against the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Murray and Marquise Brown, who recently returned from injured reserve, practiced together on Thursday. The Cardinals host the 49ers on Monday night.

The news: The Texans WR Brandin Cooks practiced on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Koks did not train on Wednesday due to hip and wrist injuries. It’s a good sign he’ll be available to play against the Commanders this weekend, but will fantasy managers want to use Cooks in their lineups at all? This season he has averaged 7.5 goals and 10.2 fantasy points. Nico Collins led the Texans with 10 goals against the Giants in Week 10. On Sunday, Cooks will be a mediocre flex option against a solid Commanders defense.

The news: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson missed practice on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Robinson’s ailing hamstring cramped Wednesday and his status ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions is uncertain, according to head coach Brian Daboll. It is important for fantasy managers not to overlook Darius Slayton, who has been featured in only 15.7% of ESPN competitions. He has scored 10 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games.

Today on ESPN.com/Fantasy and in the ESPN Fantasy app

Mike Clay’s Playbook: Projections and analysis for every week 11 game

Eric Karabell’s Hot Seat in Week 11: Deebo Samuel Among Players Who Have Something to Prove in Week 11

Daniel Dopp and Liz Loza’s Fantasy Improv: CMC’s New Role, Watching Football in the Elements and More

Fantasy Focus podcast: Field Yates, Stephania Bell and Mike Clay recap TNF before previewing everything you need to know for Week 11, including which stars should be in your lineup, QBs you can stream, what the stock of WR is, who you should bench and more! Listen | Watch

Sunday:

The Fantasy Football cheat sheet: The best advice of the week in one place

Watching the Inactive: Who Joins, Who Goes Out and What Does It Mean?

After the Games: The Highs and Lows of Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft

Fantasy Football Now: Sundays at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2

In case you missed it:

Field Yate’s Fantasy Field Pass: Replacing Kupp, how to rate Taylor, McCaffrey, Mitchell

TNF Playbook by Mike Clay: Packers vs. Titans

Tristan H. Cockcroft’s Week 11 Positional Matchup Card

Matt Bowen’s Fantasy Movie Room Tee Higgins, D’Andre Swift Under Week 11 Upgrades And Downgrades

Al Zeidenfeld’s DFS Best Buys for Week 11

Fantasy Focus Podcast: Field Yates, Mike Clay, and Daniel Dopp give a taste of TNF before talking about WRs to be in your lineup and which player pool rises and falls. Then Adam Schefter joins us to discuss the storylines to watch in Week 11, including some major injury updates. Plus, we’re celebrating a big birthday! Listen | Watch