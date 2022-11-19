Sports
Fantasy football news and notes
Read ESPN’s Fantasy Football Daily Notes each weekday to stay up to date with the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy Football content coming today and tomorrow on ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy app .
The news: Packers WR Christian Watson caught four of six targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans on Thursday night.
What it means in fantasy: In Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, Watson scored three touchdowns and scored two more on Thursday. Watson played 80% of offensive snaps and ran 31 routes. Allen Lazard was the only wide receiver to play more snaps and run more routes. In the Packers’ past two games, Watson scored 53.8 fantasy points, which should please fantasy managers who picked him up. The stage is set for him to become a fantasy superstar for the rest of the season, as I wrote in the waivers column earlier this week.
Going Deeper: Watson is the first rookie to have at least two receiving touchdowns in consecutive games since Calvin Ridley in 2018. The past five passing touchdowns Aaron Rodgers has thrown have gone to Watson. This is tied for most consecutive passing touchdowns to a single career receiver. Randall Cobb and Davante Adams also caught five straight TD passes from Rodgers.
The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks caught seven of eight targets for 111 yards against the Packers on Thursday.
What it means in fantasy: Burks had eight goals and 18.1 fantasy points, both career highs. He only played 50% of offensive snaps. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Robert Woods both had 27 routes compared to Burks’ 21 routes. After this performance, it would make sense that the rookie’s snap percentage would increase. Burks has been seeded in only 22.7% of ESPN competitions.
Going Deeper: Burks has amassed 14 goals since returning from injured reserve with a foot injury in Week 10.
The news: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.
What it means in fantasy: Tannehill has scored 19 fantasy points in consecutive matches. Tannehill was one of the quarterbacks I wrote about in the waivers column, and he delivered for fantasy managers. Over the past two games, Tannehill averaged 31.5 pass attempts, which is encouraging for a Titans passing game on the rise. He can be seen as a high-end QB2 in Week 12 against the Bengals.
Going Deeper: Tannehill recorded 300 passing yards for the first time this season. The Titans’ wide receivers recorded season highs in receptions (15) and receiving yards (208). With 61 receptions and 811 yards, Tennessee finished last in both categories heading into Thursday night’s game.
The news: The Chiefs put WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.
What it means in fantasy: Hardman will miss the Chiefs’ next four games due to an abdominal injury. He averaged 20.3 fantasy points over the past three games before missing Sunday’s game. Hardman has caught 25 of 34 targets this season for 297 receiving yards and four touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster also missed Thursday’s practice due to a concussion. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson are the other wide receivers on the Chiefs’ roster, though Travis Kelce himself commands a good share of targets. There is a lot of excitement about Toney among fantasy managers. On Sunday, he had six touches for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. Toney has been classified in only 55.9% of ESPN competitions.
The news: Browns TE David Njoku returned to training on Thursday.
What it means in fantasy: Njoku had been battling an ankle injury since week 7 and this was his first time on the field since then. The fact that Njoku is practicing this week is a good sign of the possibility that he will play against the Bills on Sunday. He has averaged 14.2 fantasy points in his past five games.
The news: The Rams expect QB Matthew Stafford to clear concussion protocol and play on Sunday.
What it means in fantasy: According to head coach Sean McVay, Stafford will clear concussion protocol on Friday and resume his starting role against the Saints on Sunday. Stafford has averaged 11.7 fantasy points per game this season. He will have to miss WR Cooper Kupp for quite some time due to an ankle injury and center Brian Allen, who has missed practice with thumb and knee injuries, may not be able to play. Going forward, Stafford will be hard to trust in fantasy setups.
Going Deeper: Over the past two regular seasons, Stafford and Kupp combined have the most completions (217), touchdowns (22), and yards (2,760) of any quarterback receiver duo in the league.
The news: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins did not practice on Thursday.
What it means in fantasy: Hopkins is struggling with a hamstring injury. There is no reason to panic yet, but it is important that he practices on Friday, even if only to a limited extent. Hopkins has averaged 11.5 goals and 21.9 fantasy points this season. Kyler Murray missed the Cardinals’ Week 10 game against the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Murray and Marquise Brown, who recently returned from injured reserve, practiced together on Thursday. The Cardinals host the 49ers on Monday night.
The news: The Texans WR Brandin Cooks practiced on Thursday.
What it means in fantasy: Koks did not train on Wednesday due to hip and wrist injuries. It’s a good sign he’ll be available to play against the Commanders this weekend, but will fantasy managers want to use Cooks in their lineups at all? This season he has averaged 7.5 goals and 10.2 fantasy points. Nico Collins led the Texans with 10 goals against the Giants in Week 10. On Sunday, Cooks will be a mediocre flex option against a solid Commanders defense.
The news: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson missed practice on Thursday.
What it means in fantasy: Robinson’s ailing hamstring cramped Wednesday and his status ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions is uncertain, according to head coach Brian Daboll. It is important for fantasy managers not to overlook Darius Slayton, who has been featured in only 15.7% of ESPN competitions. He has scored 10 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games.
Today on ESPN.com/Fantasy and in the ESPN Fantasy app
Mike Clay’s Playbook: Projections and analysis for every week 11 game
Eric Karabell’s Hot Seat in Week 11: Deebo Samuel Among Players Who Have Something to Prove in Week 11
Daniel Dopp and Liz Loza’s Fantasy Improv: CMC’s New Role, Watching Football in the Elements and More
Fantasy Focus podcast: Field Yates, Stephania Bell and Mike Clay recap TNF before previewing everything you need to know for Week 11, including which stars should be in your lineup, QBs you can stream, what the stock of WR is, who you should bench and more! Listen | Watch
Sunday:
The Fantasy Football cheat sheet: The best advice of the week in one place
Watching the Inactive: Who Joins, Who Goes Out and What Does It Mean?
After the Games: The Highs and Lows of Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft
Fantasy Football Now: Sundays at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2
In case you missed it:
Field Yate’s Fantasy Field Pass: Replacing Kupp, how to rate Taylor, McCaffrey, Mitchell
TNF Playbook by Mike Clay: Packers vs. Titans
Tristan H. Cockcroft’s Week 11 Positional Matchup Card
Matt Bowen’s Fantasy Movie Room Tee Higgins, D’Andre Swift Under Week 11 Upgrades And Downgrades
Al Zeidenfeld’s DFS Best Buys for Week 11
Fantasy Focus Podcast: Field Yates, Mike Clay, and Daniel Dopp give a taste of TNF before talking about WRs to be in your lineup and which player pool rises and falls. Then Adam Schefter joins us to discuss the storylines to watch in Week 11, including some major injury updates. Plus, we’re celebrating a big birthday! Listen | Watch
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/football/story/_/id/35052455/fantasy-football-news-christian-watson-treylon-burks-ryan-tannehill
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fantasy football news and notes
- PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19, 2022
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- US News & World Report ranks VCU among top global universities – VCU News
- Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster fiasco “excruciating for me”
- Amid the global crisis of food insecurity, hailed progress in fertilizers |
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- CFO of Marriott International to speak at Barclays 2022 Eat, Sleep, Play Conference, November 30, 2022; Notice to broadcast on the Internet
- Xi Jinping Warns of Rising Cold War Tensions; ‘Asia Pacific no one’s backyard’
- Erdogan appreciates Jokowi and Indonesia’s success in holding G20 summit
- Her Story dev’s Hollywood mystery Immortality now on iOS and Android
- Essex Cricket Membership Benefits