Rafael Nadal responds to Novak Djokovic lifting Australian Open suspension | Tennis | Sport





Rafael Nadal has said he is happy for Novak Djokovic after his three-year travel ban for Australia was lifted, meaning he can compete in the Australian Open in 2023. The Wimbledon champion was originally banned after being deported due to his pre-vaccination status tournament earlier this year, but will now have the chance to fight for his tenth title in Melbourne.

Djokovic was expelled ahead of the 2022 tournament after having his visa revoked twice after authorities ruled his presence would spark “anti-vax sentiment” in the country. All people deported from Australia are automatically banned from returning to the country for three years, but have the right to appeal. The 35-year-old appealed the suspension and found out on Tuesday that he had succeeded. He now has the chance to fight for the trophy again in 2023, with Nadal likely to be one of his closest challengers. The Spaniard took advantage of Djokovic’s absence this year to take the title by beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the final. Nadal has now responded to the Serb’s ban being lifted, suggesting it is the best news.

Nadal and Djokovic have competed in the year-end finals of the ATP Tour in Turin, but met with opposite fates. The Spaniard has been eliminated after losing to Felix Auger-Aliassme and Taylor Fritz, while the Serb has won both of his matches so far to qualify for the knockouts with one match to spare. Djokovic was asked about his feelings after his suspension was lifted, admitting it had given him a boost for the current event in Italy. “Well, of course I was very happy to hear the news yesterday,” he told reporters. “Yes, of course it was a relief to know what I and those closest to me have been through this year with what has happened in Australia and post-Australia. I certainly couldn’t get better news – including during this tournament.”

