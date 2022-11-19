Manika Batra becomes the first Indian to reach the semifinals





Manika Batra becomes the first Indian paddler to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Table Tennis Cup by beating former world No. 10 and current world No. 22 Chen from Chinese Taipei (4-3) in yet another exciting encounter. Manika Batra led (3-1) but let Chen come back with a score of 3-3. In the final set, the scores were tied at 9-9 and the Indian won two consecutive points to clinch the match. Satiyan out In the first match, India’s top-seeded Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took on World No. 26 Yukiya UDA of Japan at the Asian Table Tennis Cup. Sathiyan lost the encounter in seven sets (3-4) but was an entertaining one. The Indian was 0-2 behind, but came back strong and tied the score: 2-2. In the first set, both paddlers went neck and neck, but Sathiyan lost momentum towards the end and lost the set. When the scores were 2-2, the Japanese came back to win the third and when it looked like the game was one-sided, Sathiyan came back from behind for the second time to equalize the game at 3-3. In the end, UDA went through to the quarter finals but nevertheless it was a great fight back from Sathiyan and will now head to France to play a few club games. Indian sports live coveragee on Khel Nu Exceptional Batra in the game Manika Batra played one of the best matches of her career by beating world No. 7 and third seed Chen Xingtong (4-3) in another thrilling match. Manika was leading at one point (3-1), but let the Chinese creep back into the encounter and equalized at 3-3. In the sixth set Manika led (4-0) but a few mistakes cost her the set. In the final set, Manika led again (4-0) and then (8-3) but the Chinese fought back just like the previous set to score five consecutive points to make it 8-8. Manika finally kept her nerve and won the match which can be considered as one of her best matches. Manika Batra is in bad shape and has not won a single medal in the Commonwealth Games. This victory should motivate her to perform well in the future. Achanta Sarath Kamal who was recently nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award lost the opening round against the world number 16 Chuang from Chinese Taipei (4-1). Sharath Kamal started the match well by taking the first set but lost the next four without much of a fight. Follow Khel Nowon for more updatesFacebook,Twitter,andInstagramand join our communityTelegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/olympic-sports/2022-11-table-tennis-asian-cup-manika-batra-day-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos