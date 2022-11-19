A spike in the second half helps Massachusetts women’s basketball to 77-67 Road Triumph over Harvard





Next game: at UMass Lowell 11-22-2022 | 6 p.m ESPN+ Nov. 22 (Tue) / 6pm Bee UMass Lowell CAMBRIDGE, Mass. A second-half rise from the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team helped the Minutewomen to a 77-67 comeback victory over Harvard University at Lavietes Pavilion on Friday night. Four Minutewomen recorded double digits, as senior Sydney Taylor led with 23 points, while Destiney Philoxy earned her first double-double of the season. Taylor went 4-for-7 (.571) from beyond the arc and tallied 16 points in the third quarter alone. Makennah White followed closely with a career-high 18 points, shooting 9 of 13 from the field. Ber’Nyah Mayo tallied 14 points, while Destiney Philoxy earned a double-double with 10 points and a career-best 11 rebounds. Philoxy also led the Minutewomen in assists with seven, while she and Taylor had two swipes each. Massachusetts shot 100.0 percent of the charity strip, making all 16 attempts. The Minutewomen also outscored Harvard, 43-36. UMass got out to a 5-3 lead early in the first quarter on a triple by Mayo, but Harvard started the game with five apiece before going ahead to lead 10-7. Two good free throws from Angelique Ngalakulondi brought the Minutewomen back within one. The Crimson extended their lead to 15-11, with Sam Breen narrowing the gap to two on a jumper. Harvard went on a 7-6 run to lead 22-19 at the end of the first. White made back-to-back baskets to give Massachusetts a 23–22 lead to open the second quarter. Harvard retook the lead at 26-23, but Mayo’s jumper cut UMass to within one. Both teams scored four points each, keeping the game close in the second game. The Crimson continued to lead with a 7-2 run and finished the first half with a 37-31 lead. Harvard moved to a 40-31 lead early in the third inning. The Minutewomen came back in six to start a 5–2 run, before Taylor made back-to-back baskets from outside the arc to close the gap to two, with the Crimson leading 44–42. Harvard went on a 6-0 run to lead 50-42 at 2:14. UMass finished third with a 9-0 run, with Taylor recording seven of the team’s points, to take a 51-50 lead heading into the final frame. The two teams tied at 53-53 on the 8″58 of the fourth before Massachusetts went on a dominant 13-8 run to take a 66-61 lead over the Crimson. Back-to-back triples set Harvard able to take a slight lead of 67-66. The Minutewomen went on a 7-0 run to lead 71-67 with 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Philoxy and Mayo added to UMass’ tally with four good free throws to win 77-67. The Minutewomen continue their road haul with a Tuesday night tilt against UMass Lowell in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Nov. 22. The game is scheduled for a tip at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ at the Tsongas Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2022/11/18/womens-basketball-a-second-half-surge-aids-massachusetts-basketball-to-77-67-road-triumph-over-harvard.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos