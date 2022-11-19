Jadeja attacks Rohit Sharma for taking frequent breaks from international cricket

Rohit Sharma has not played much cricket since he became India’s skipper in all formats. He has been rested from international matches, which has drawn criticism from the game’s greats.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah were captains in his absence. No other team in the world has seen so many captains in a few months.

In the ongoing T20Is series and upcoming one-day internationals, Hardik and Shikhar will lead the Men in Blue as Rohit is on a break after the ICC T20 World Cup.

The lack of the core group has resulted in India’s elimination from the 2022 Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja discussed with former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull about players leaving international cricket for T20 competitions and frequent breaks.

Doull said he doesn’t mind if Trent Boult opts for T20 competitions as he has played a lot of cricket for New Zealand but if a young player opts for the T20 tournament rather than playing for his country he would feel bad.

Jadeja said that if a player, who is only 22, refuses to play for India and still takes part in a T20 tournament, it would be an alarming situation. He knows it won’t happen in India.

If I had the chance to play all over the world, it would thrill me. A big player would skip less important tours like Bangladesh, but they play against the big teams. But not only players, even captains are taking a lot of breaks these days, Jadeja said.

Related news