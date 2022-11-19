Who will win? Boston College Football vs Notre Dame Prediction





On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles travel to a chilly South Bend to take on an old foe Our lady in their penultimate regular season game. Kick-off at 2:30 PM ET promises to be a chilly 30 degrees with winds of up to 40 mph. After a few strangely warm weeks, winter is fast approaching. Boston College enters the game after their biggest win of the season. They turned down #16 NC state last weekend in Raleigh, BC’s first ranked win since 2014. The win came at a very odd time as just 2 weeks before the program was teetering from a loss to UConn and the injury to their starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Since then, backup QB Emmett Morehead has filled in well to try and salvage what’s left of the season and led the winning drive against NCSU that concluded with a TD throw with seconds left. The Eagles sit at 3-7 on the year. Notre Dame itself has had a roller coaster of a season. The team started at #5 nationally and then lost the first 2 games to #2 ohio state Marshall respectively. The ship began to stabilize with wins over UNC and #16 BYU, but suffered another bad dip in a Week 6 loss to PAC-12 bottomfeeder Stanford. Then, suddenly, the Fighting Irish got it together. A win against #16 Syracuse was followed by a massive upset of #4 Clemson, likely dashing the ACC’s hopes for a CFP appearance. Last week’s game against the Navy was a bit of a struggle, conceding 32 points to the Midshipmen, but they held off a comeback and improved to 7-3. It’s hard to know what to expect from Notre Dame on a weekly basis, but they’ve been playing well lately. What to watch out for Boston Colleges lead the defense. Notre Dame’s rushing attack is where they’ll be hanging their hats for this game, especially given the likely windy weather conditions. Ireland QB Drew Pyne was jumped into the starting box after their starter Tyler Buchner was injured earlier this year and while he has performed admirably, he is clearly a step below ND’s high expectations. Filling the run and forcing Pyne to play some is key to success for Boston College’s defense. The 200 yard performance against NC State is not something that will work this week.

Can Emmett Morehead mitigate errors? Morehead threw 2 precious INTs against NC State just outside the redzone last week, which limited BC's offensive output and could have cost them the win. Notre Dame will probably be a tougher opponent and BC can't afford such momentum shifts with such a small margin of error. We know that Morehead is capable of clean performances after throwing for over 300 yards and 0 INTs against Duke, so it's just a case of repeating that kind of performance. Who has the flu? Jeff Hafley told the media earlier this week that dozens of players have high temperatures and the flu. Stay tuned to BCI as we share more concrete information as it becomes available closer to kickoff. Hafley: "I'll say this, I'm not going to get too much into injuries now, but we had a tough workout today. We've got quite a few guys right now with what we think is the flu. A couple of guys have really high fevers ." "More than a dozen guys out." Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) November 16, 2022 Tailgate treat of the week It always bugs me that one of Notre Dame's hottest hype songs is Shipping up to Boston. The Dropkick Murphys are a very Irish band, sure, but that song in particular refers to a location that's very clearly not near your school. So this week I'm inspired to embrace the Boston side of myself and I'm encouraging you Saturday to go to your nearest Dunkin Donuts and choose your favorite menu item to enjoy before the game. It's lively outside these days, so I'll grab a hot chocolate and some munchkins, but as long as it's Dunks, go ahead and treat yourself. Prediction: Notre Dame 31 Boston College 21 This BC team has life! The defense looked great last week and the offense was actually able to put together some drive. While NC State may have been a bit of an overrated squad, they were still formidable and it took guts to win the W. It takes the same kind of performance (and more) to beat Notre Dame. While I think they have what it takes to stay competitive, in the end I don't think they can string together two fantastic games like this. It's still a fairly young Eagles team and they've already shown week-to-week inconsistency this year, not to mention several players could be out due to illness. Notre Dame's big rush attack will be a bit too much to handle and the Eags will fall short.



