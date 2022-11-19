Anchored to the baseline, Tsitsipas missed his way to victory| ATP tour



Stefanos Tsitsipas flew out of the gate in a winner-takes-all Red Group final against Andrey Rublev on Friday at the Nitto ATP Finals. But after a flawless opening set, the Greek lost his way as Rublev roared into the Turin semifinals with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. While Tsitsipas was quick to credit his opponent – “The racket went pretty well on his part,” he said of Rublev – the second seed also lamented his missed opportunity in a game he thought was up for grabs. “It’s a shame,” he said at his post-game press conference. “I feel like the better player. I felt like I could do more with the ball today. I felt like I could just be a lot more creative. I don’t even have to say that. I think it’s pretty obvious. “But yes, he triumphed with the few tools he has. He could really take advantage of it and win today.”



--> --> While Rublev showed his frustration at the start of the second set, it was the Greek who was confused late on, as his ground game let him down in the final set. His unraveling was completed by consecutive double faults that gave Rublev a double break lead for 5-2 in the decider. Due to Rublev’s positioning close to the baseline, Tsitsipas was unable to attack the net – a strategy he used 45 times in his win against Daniil Medvedev. “Having an opponent this close to the baseline gives you less time to get to the front of the net,” he explained. “I didn’t really do it. I think I did it twice today. “I wouldn’t say it might have changed the game, but I could have used it a little more. He hits the ball a little more powerfully than my previous opponent and has better passing, I’d say. That’s why I chose it to play the game I played today.” Tsitsipas finishes his ATP Tour season with a 61-24 record and will finish the year with the most Tour wins. He is currently third in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, although Capsper Ruud could pass him by reaching the final. Entering Turin, the Greek had a chance to pass Carlos Alcaraz for year-end No. 1 honors in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, but his hopes were dashed by an opening defeat to Novak Djokovic. You May Also Like: Rublev Gathers Along Tsitsipas to Bring about Ruud Clash in Turin Still, Tsitsipas is able to achieve his pre-season goal of finishing the season in the Top 3. “That was my goal from the beginning of the year, which I still wasn’t quite convinced I can do because of my [elbow] injury at the end of last year,” said Tsitsipas. “But after some good results at the beginning of the year, I thought maybe I can do it for real this year and break into the Top 3 again.” Turning to 2023, the Greek has a clear priority for his off-season training: “My pre-season target might be a little more in line with my return, because I think if I improve that aspect of my game, I can do more damage .”

