Six little-known clubs in the Rochester area – Post Bulletin

Each table will be used for table tennis at RCTC’s field house in Rochester on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Mail Bullet

Rochester Table Tennis Club

rttc-mn.org

Where: Rochester Community and Technical College Field House, 2900 UCR Place.

When: Sunday 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $65 for a quarterly subscription, $60 quarterly for members. Or pay a $5 drop-in fee when you come to play.

What to expect: Expect a very friendly group where you can interact and come and play sports and have some friendly competition, says Chi Lam. If you just want to be casual and hang out and play with people, you can. If you want to be super competitive, we have some of the best players in the state.

Best in the Midwest. Qi Wei, an American table tennis coach and founder and owner of XNT5 Table Tennis Club in Rochester, coaches many of the club’s members. Wei is one of the highest rated table tennis players in the Midwest.

Play here, there, everywhere. Get a combination pass at the RTTC and XNT5 Table Tennis Club for $100 per quarter and play table tennis up to six nights a week.

Think big. Play for the love of the game at a local table or compete for a chance on an international stage. Two members of the club will represent the US at international tournaments this year.

Rochester Woodcarvers member Angie Zeimetz on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home in Spring Valley. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

rochesterwoodcarvers.com

Where: Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SE

When: 09:45 on the third Saturday of the month from September (free for the summer).

Cost: $10 per year for one person and an additional family member.

What to expect: The club is for people interested in woodcarving, but we don’t have any requirements that you actually do that, says Mike Snyder. We have some members who carve very little directly. But we have conversations about woodcarving, making faces, and all sorts of other things that might be related to woodcarving.

Get some work done. Outside of monthly meetings, club members gather for bi-weekly carve-ins to carve and talk. These meet on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Zumbro Lutheran Church and on Tuesdays at 125 Live in Rochester.

Not just carving, not just wood. Some club members prefer wood burning, rose glaze or other forms of woodworking to carving. Others cut, but practice their craft on other materials, such as eggshells.

Pioneering tree. Members carve the wooden ornaments and decorations for the club tree at the Hiawatha Homes Festival of Trees. They have been one of the most popular fundraiser raffle items for over a decade.

People gather for a Rochester Quilters’ Sew-ciety meeting on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rochester Quilters sewing workshop

[email protected] or

qsrochester.org

Where: Gospel United Methodist Church, 2645 North Broadway Ave.

When: 13.00 and 19.00 first Monday of the month.

Cost: $35 per year.

What to expect: This is a group of people who enjoy making and admiring beautiful quilts, says Mary Severson. This group empowers members to be creative. We also have several classes, an extensive library for members, and activities on how to get more involved in our community.

Duvets for the community. Sew-ciety quilters made and donated 40 quilts to the Jeremiah Programs Rochester campus when it opened in 2020. The group also regularly donates comforters and pillowcases for neonatal and pediatric patients at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center.

Global reach. New quilters will be in good company, as the Sew-ciety has many notable members who have written books and invented popular quilting tools. One such member is Susan K. Cleveland, an internationally renowned quilting author and teacher and patent holder for two quilting and binding tools.

Wear your work. Quilting is an expansive term, broadly referring to any piece of sewing that joins at least two layers of fabric. Many Sew-ciety members incorporate quilting into their personal fashion with wearable pieces.

Randy Kuznicki, president of the Zumbro Valley Treasure Hunters, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Treasure hunters in the Zumbro Valley

zvthc.com

and

Facebook

Where: Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2207 11th Ave. SE

When: 7:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month

Cost: $25 per year.

What to expect: We were founded by people interested in metal detection on public and private property, says Randy Kuznicki. Since then it has become a great group of people to visit and share things with, with a lot of knowledge and experience. Something we are proud of is helping find lost things and bring them back to people.

Found objects. Treasure hunters armed with metal detectors have found items that have been lost in the Rochester area from the early 1800s (coins) and as far back as last month (post office keys).

Trash or treasure? Sometimes both. Club members follow a code of ethics to leave the ground in better condition than they found it, and collect any rubbish they excavate or find on the surface. Treasure hunters sometimes spend hours investigating to identify things they have unearthed, sometimes to return them to descendants of the original owners.

Their own history. ZVTH dates from 1980.

Olmsted County Genealogical Society newsletter writer Walt Rothwell introduces speaker Linda Coffin to the group that gathered at the meeting at the Olmsted County History Center on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Mail Bullet

Olmsted County Genealogical Association

[email protected] and

olmstedmn.org

Where: Olmsted County History Center, 1195 W Circle Dr. and online.

When: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm second Thursday of the month. In person May-August and online Sept-April.

Cost: $20 per year per household.

What to expect: The purpose of this group is to share resources for doing genealogy research, says Barb Virnig. We are people sharing information and learning about doing ancestry research. Most of us are trying to find information about where our ancestors came from, why did they come, where did they live when they were here, what did they do, what did they look like.

How far back? Some club members trace their ancestry back seven generations. Roots can be traced back to any number of countries, as well as Native American peoples who originally inhabited the land.

More than DNA. While DNA testing is an invaluable tool for genealogists, members turn to archival research to fill in the blanks about how their ancestors lived and died

Olmsted County and beyond. Many club members are residents of Olmsted County, but others use online gatherings to eavesdrop on relatives who long ago lived and worked in Olmsted County.

People play chess at a chess club meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Harwick Cafeteria in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

rochesterchess. com

When: Every Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Where: South Cafeteria in the Harwick Building, 205 Third Ave. SW.

Cost: $25 per year for adults, with discounted memberships for seniors, children, and families.

What to expect: Half of our members are scholastic players and half of our members are adult players, says Dennis Mays, the president of the club (and a man we call the godfather of Rochester Chess. Although he hates it when we see him so call.) We play a tournament month once a year and between those times we play casual chess or blitz chess or other formats that are up to the members to decide. On the scholastic side, we provide chess instruction and coaching especially to disadvantaged youth in Rochester to teach them skills such as critical thinking that are important in life and in STEM and their professions.

Knight takes tower(ie). The club is open to everyone regardless of age or experience. And RCC sees all ages and skill levels every week. While the competition may seem steep at first, new players can use matches with club members to practice and improve, or the club occasionally offers educational chess camps and coaching.

70 years RCC. The history of the Rochester Chess Clubs, as far as they know, dates back to 1950. In 1958, Rochester hosted the prestigious US Chess Open Championships at the relatively new IBM site. (It is considered a breakthrough in modern chess history, as computers were perhaps programmed for the first time ever to determine the pairs and complete the tournament’s complicated tiebreaking system.)

Fischer. Then Harmon. Like many chess clubs, RCC saw its attendance boom in the early 1970s, when Bobby Fischer defeated Boris Spassky in that 1972 Match of the Century. The broadcast of those games is still the most popular televised chess match of all time. Today, that boom and all statistics point to chess popularity on the rise, with an estimated 300 million regular players worldwide – thanks to the rise of online play during the pandemic and the Netflix show The Queens Gambit (and fictional player Beth Harmon ).