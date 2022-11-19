Spartans record second shutout of 2022 in dominant victory at American





WASHINGTON Michigan State wrestling continued its tear through the non-conference portion of the double slate, dominating the American University Eagles in a 33-0 Friday night shutout at Bender Arena. The Spartans improved to 3-0 through their first three games for the second year in a row, most recently opening a season undefeated by a trio of games in the 2021-22 campaign against Lock Haven, Bucknell and Gardner-Webb. In their first three wins of the 2022-23 season, MSU has already racked up a pair of shutout victories, culminating in the highest scoring output by a Spartan wrestling team in program history on Friday, November 11, with a 52-0 defeat of Davidson. Michigan State recently had a pair of single-season shutout results during the 2019-2020 slate, knocking out Duke and Maryland. Friday night’s action kicks off in the higher weight divisions, with No. 16 Cameron Cafey posting an impressive 21-5 technical fall in the 197-pound bout against Liam Volk-Klos to put MSU ahead 5-0 early on. The dual moved to the heavyweight class moments later with former NCAA Division II National Champion Ryan Vasbinder recording his fifth overall win of the 2022 campaign and second dual win with a 3-2 decision over Will Jarrell to put the Spartans 8-0 . Returning to the bottom of the lineup chart, the game was at 125 for Spartan junior Tristan Lujan against Raymond Lopez, with the former taking a hard-fought 3-0 decision over the Eagle freshmen. At 133 pounds, ninth-ranked MSU graduate Rayvon Foley took a solid 8-3 decision in his matchup with Jack Maida that pushed Green & White’s advantage to 14 points. Jordan Hamdan earned his second appearance in the lineup on 141, posting a 4-1 victory over Elijah White that added three more Spartan points. In the battle of 149, Peyton Oman earned his third straight start in the weight class and earned Michigan State’s fifth consecutive decision in a 6–1 result against Patrick Ryan. With the 20-0 lead in hand, the Spartans moved back to 17th Solder chases to continue the team’s scoring offense. Saldate broke the streak of five straight decisions with a big, dismantling Jack Nies in a 10-2 affair that pushed the MSU lead to 24. The final three periods of the evening saw the Greens and Whites escape Washington with a trio of decisions, starting with number 33 Caleb Fish high-scoring test against Caleb Campos that resulted in a 14-7 victory for MSU. The Spartans returned to the win column with 174 pounds, with Luke Daly taking the mat against Lucas White, with the former pulling off a gritty 4-3 victory that put Michigan State ahead by 30. In the last game of the night, ranked 20th Layne Malczewski put together a 7-2 that showed the 33-0 defeat was completed. NEXT ONE Michigan State wrestling continues its mid-Atlantic road trip on Saturday, November 19, as the Green & White compete in the 2022 Navy Classic hosted by the United States Naval Academy. The action starts at 9am, with live scoring available through FloArena. WRESTLING MATCH RESULTS

Michigan State 33, US 0

Bender Arena Washington DC 197| #16 Cameron Cafey (MSU) technology. fall over Liam Volk-Klos (AU) 5-21 | MSU 5-0

185| Ryan Vasbinder (MSU) Dec. Will Jarrell (AU) 3-2 | MSU 8-0

125| Tristan Lujan (MSU) Dec. Raymond Lopez (AU) 3-0 | MSU 11-0

133| #9 Rayvon Foley (MSU) Dec. Jack Maida (AU) 8-3 | MSU 14-0

141| Jordan Hamdan (MSU) Dec. Elijah White (AU) 4-1 | MSU leads 17-0

149| Peyton Oman (MSU) Dec. Patrick Ryan (AU) 6-1 | MSU 20-0

157| #17 Solder chases (MSU) Major Dec. Jack Nies (AU) 10-2 | MSU 24-0

165| #33 Caleb Fish (MSU) Dec. Caleb Campos (AU) 14-7 | MSU 27-0

174| Lucas Daly (MSU) Dec. Lucas White (AU) 4-3 | MSU 30-0

184| #20 Layne Malczewski (MSU) Dec. Colin Shannon (AU) 7-2 | MSU 33-0 FOLLOW THE SPARTANS Visit MSUSpartans.com for more information on wrestling at Michigan State. Fans can keep up with the Spartan wrestling team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @MSU_Wrestling.

