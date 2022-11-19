Iowa Football: Hawkeye fans now have faith in the Big Ten West title

A week can make a world of difference. Three weeks can turn a season upside down. For many shows, that twist of fate has resulted in seasons being lost and hopes crushed. In Iowa City, it marked a new life and resurgence for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Three weeks ago, Iowa tied for Northwestern for last place in the Big Ten West. They were under .500 on the season and our poll question was who should we fire and which quarterback should be in the starting lineup as we all move into next season.

But the Hawkeyes strangled the Wildcats. They did the same thing a week later Purdue Boilers. And just when we thought the other shoe was about to drop, the Hawkeyes beat the Wisconsin badgers last week in Kinnick to take home the Heartland Trophy.

Now, three weeks later, Iowa is in first place in the West and is two wins away from winning the division. Granted, they need the Illini to lose to Michigan (or Northwestern next week), but that seems like a formality at this point given the 18-point spread.

But questions about this team remain. The defense remains great, but the offense struggled again against the Badgers a week ago. Despite looking competent in back-to-back weeks against Northwestern and Purdue, Iowa became the first team in more than two decades to record fewer than 150 total yards in offense and win a game.

In all four of the Iowas’ matchups this season against national top-10 defenses, the Hawkeyes fell short. They have scored a total of 37 points in those four games (just over 9 points per game). On Saturday, they face their fifth top-10 defense of the season when they travel to Minneapolis. The forecast is for temperatures in the mid-teens with wind gusts bringing wind chill to near zero.

Can Iowa really bring home the bacon from the frigid north and And last but not least overcome their offensive woes against a top defense? According to Hawkeye fans, yes. A whopping 72% of Iowa fans polled expect the Hawkeyes to beat the Gophers on Saturday.

That’s slightly lower than the 80% of fans who predicted Iowa would beat Minnesota when asked before the season started, but given the trend this year, it’s definitely higher than if the question was asked a few weeks ago.

Another thing moving in a positive direction is Iowa fans’ thoughts around the season win total. At the start of the year, Hawkeye fans polled expected Iowa to average about 8.5 wins. Throughout the season, that number slumped and fell to a point where more than half of fans expected Iowa to finish with a losing record.

That trend has been reversed thanks to the current winning streak. Now, a week after only 29% of fans expected Iowa to finish the year with 8 wins, 71% of fans polled this week think the Hawkeyes will win. Interestingly, 97% expect Iowa to win at least one of their two remaining games.

That newfound optimism for Iowa on the field, combined with Purdue’s win over Illinois a week ago and Illini’s tough matchup in Ann Arbor on Saturday, has completely turned the polls on who will win the West.

A week ago, 74% of fans expected Illinois to come out on top and represent the division in Indianapolis. After their loss to the Boilermarkers, that number has dropped to just 5%. That’s because Illinois now needs Iowa and Purdue to drop games along the stretch if they happen to lose to Michigan on Saturday.

In line with the 72% of fans calling for an Iowa win in Minneapolis and 71% expecting the Hawkeyes to win, 70% of fans now think Iowa will win the West. That’s up from just 18% a week ago.

The remaining 25% is split between Purdue (17%), meaning fans think Iowa will lose to Minnesota or Nebraska, Purdue will beat both Northwestern and Indiana, and Minnesota will lose to Iowa or Wisconsin. The 8% the Gophers pick to win the West will drop Iowa a game (or more), Minnesota lead the table, and Purdue fall to the Wildcats or Hoosiers.

There are several scenarios still playing in the wild, wild, west. We’re starting to get clarity as Saturday progresses. Illinois and Michigan begin at 11 a.m. CT on ABC. Purdue and Northwestern also kick at 11 and can be found at FS1. So fans of Hawkeye and Gopher will both know if their path to a division title is up for grabs by the time kickoff is at 3pm CT. That game, of course, will be broadcast on FOX.