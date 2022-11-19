Table tennis Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: Manika Batra loses 4-2 to Japan’s Mima Ito in ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup semi-finals





Table tennis Asian Cup 2022: Manika Batra vs Japan’s Mima Ito semifinals underway. Indian star explorer Manika Batra has just…

Asia Cup Table Tennis 2022: Manika Batra vs Japan’s Mima Ito semifinals underway. India’s top sailor Manika Batra is now just one victory away from a place in the final of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup 2022. She will face Japan’s Mima Ito in the semi-finals on Saturday 19 November. The tournament will take place at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Follow Table Tennis Asian Cup 2022 LIVE updates on InsideSport.IN Table Tennis Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: HISTORYMAKER Manika Batra vs Japan’s Mima Ito semifinal clash on the way, spotting Indian eyes in final of ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup – Follow LIVE updates Also Read: Table Tennis Asian Cup 2022 Highlights: Manika Batra Wins BREAKFAST AGAIN, Defeats World No. 23 Chen Szu Yu To Reach SEMI-FINAL View Highlights Manika Batra vs Mima This Mima Ito gave Batra no room to use that deadly forehand. Indian 1-2 down

After being 1-3 down, Batra is fighting bravely at the moment as the scores remain at level 8-8 in the 4th game.

2 game points for Manika.

Brilliant by the Indian, she was under enormous pressure and she lived up to it once again. 11-8 to Batra in 5th

Momentum with Manika now. She leads 2-0 in the 6th game

Excellent serve placement by the Japanese as the scores are now tied at 3-3

Manika now loses the plot. the red side of his racket is constantly deflecting. Ito leads 7-4

Ito has 4 match points. The Japanese have shown a courageous encounter in the service of Batra

Batra saved a match point, but Indian loses the 6th game 7-11 Manika Batra made history in the ongoing ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament, toppling World No. 23 and Chen Szu-Yu 4-3 at Hua Mak Indoor Stadium in Bangkok to reach the semifinals today to go. Read the full article: https://t.co/dV1xgh9zEO#manikabatra #TABLE TENNIS #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/EdMPvvnSOu Table Tennis Federation of India (@ttfittweet) November 18, 2022 Manika Batra, ranked 44th in the world on Friday, has become the first Indian woman to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Cup. She defeated eighth seed and world No. 23 Chen Szu-yu of Taipei 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9). With the win, she also became only the second Indian after Chetan Baboor to reach the semifinals in the individual event of the Asian Cup. Baboor last won a bronze medal in men’s singles in the year 2000. Now Manika aims to become the first ever Indian woman to qualify for the finals of the tournament. Table tennis Asian Cup 2022: Manika Batra looks set to make history as she wows in the Asian Cup final and takes on Japan’s Mima Ito in the semi-finals – Follow LIVE updates The Indian paddler started the tournament with a stunning victory against world number 7 Chen Xingtong of China. She won the first round 4–3 and advanced to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Mima Ito enters the match after beating South Korea’s Jeon Jihee 4-0. She started the tournament by beating Singapore’s Maryam Ali 4-0. She goes into the semifinals in great form as she has yet to drop a match in the tournament and looks set to continue the same dominance against the in-form Indian. On the other hand, in men’s singles, both the Indian challengers – World No. 39 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Indian National Champion Sharath Kamal, ranked 44th – were eliminated after losing in the first round. Table tennis Asian Cup 2022: HISTORY MAKER Manika Batra faces ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup final to face Japan’s Mima Ito in semifinal – Follow LIVE updates Related

