Illini shines in victory over Michigan State





Next game: Iowa 11-20-2022 | 1:00 p.m. CT B1G+ Nov. 20 (Sun) / 1 p.m. CT Iowa CAMPAIGN –Illinois Volleyball extended its winning streak to three games as the team defeated Michigan State in four sets at Huff Hall on Friday night. The Fighting Illini improved to 14-13 overall and 9-8 in Big Ten play. Michigan State fell to 11-17 and 2-15 against league opponents this year. The Illini were down early in the opening set after a 4-0 rally in favor of MSU, putting Illinois behind 7-4. Orange and Blue stormed ahead with a 4-0 turn containing a pair of aces Diana Brown Putting Fighting Illini ahead, 13-10. Michigan State did not go quietly as the Spartans retook the lead on four straight scores. A service error ended the run, but Michigan State kept all the momentum and put together a 3-0 run to take the 20-17 lead over the Illini. The Spartans added four consecutive points to end the first set and hand the Illini the 25-20 loss. The teams kept the second set close, but the Spartans used a timeout with the Illini leading 11-7. A 4-0 rally by Illinois led to the Spartans’ final timeout with the Orange and Blue leading 15-9. Illinois attempted to stop a 3-0 opposition rally with a timeout while holding the 18-15 lead. The Illini built back its lead with back-to-back kills by Line Terry Pushing Illinois ahead 22-18, but MSU crept within a point, forcing the Fighting Illini to use a timeout. Brooke Mosher recorded a kill to force set point before sealing the 25-22 Illini victory with an ace. The Fighting Illini kept their momentum going into the third set and the Orange and Blue held onto the 15-10 lead going into the media break. The team built on its advantage and added four in a row to lead the Spartans, 19-12. MSU rallied 4-0 late in the set, but the Illini held onto the 20-14 advantage. Another turn for MSU led to a timeout from Illini, who held onto a two-point lead, but back-to-back MSU points tied the game at 22 apiece. The teams went back and forth taking the set in extra points, but Terry gave the Illini a set point with a kill before a Michigan State offensive error gave the Fighting Illini the 26-24 win in the third stanza. De Illini recorded a 4-0 rally with Jessica Nunge behind the service line to take an early 10-6 lead in the fourth set. Three runs for the Illini, including an ace from Terry, led to a Spartan timeout with the Orange and Blue leading, 14-10. After a Caroline Barnes added service ace to Illini’s 20-14 advantage, Michigan State burned its final timeout of the frame. A 3-0 turn favored the Spartans, requiring the Illini to time out, but Illinois kept control and Rylee Hintons the final kill sealed the 25-18 victory over Michigan State. Three Illini players posted double-digit kills during Friday night’s game. Terry led the way and amassed 19 kills during the win. Nunge recorded 13 kills while Mosher added 10. Mosher also recorded 12 digs, marking the third double-double of the year for the redshirt freshman. Brown scored 35 assists and 14 digs for her 51st career double-double. Defensively, Hinton scored six blocks while Kennedy Collins and Brown recorded five each. The Illini wrap up their home game with Senior Day against Iowa on Sunday. The first service from Huff Hall is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Comments: Appetizer: Kennedy Collins , Rylee Hinton , Diana Brown , Jessica Nunge , Caroline Barnes , Line Terry and Brooke Mosher The Illini went 3-0 in sets in winning the opening run. The Illini wore sleeveless white jerseys for the seventh time this season and are now 4-3 when wearing them. Attendance was 2,323.

