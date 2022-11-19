Michigan hockey understaffed due to disease outbreak, swept by No. 2 Minnesota

ANN ARBOR It’s not often a college hockey coach praises his team after consecutive three-goal losses.

But for No. 3 Michigan, the two-game series against No. 2 Minnesota at Yost Ice Arena was anything but ordinary. For Thursday’s 5-2 loss and Friday’s 6-3 loss, the Wolverines were unable to field a full lineup as several players were out due to illness or injuries.

They had eliminated six players on Thursday and welcomed two back on Friday, senior forward Nolan Moyle and sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott, but two others were unable to compete.

Forward Philippe Lapointe was scratched for illness, while forward Eric Ciccolini suffered multiple injuries after being checked to the backboard by Minnesota’s Logan Cooley on Thursday, a play that resulted in a 5-minute major and one-game suspension for the 2022 No. 2022. 3 general design choice.

Among the players out both games for the Wolverines were leading scorer Adam Fantilli and freshman forward TJ Hughes, who is third on the team with 14 points.

I’m just extremely proud of these guys, the resilience they showed, interim head coach Brandon Naurato said Friday. That’s why I pulled the keeper back when it was 6-3, just to show that we would never give up. Those guys fought to the end. I think they deserve much better.

Michigan (9-5, 2-4 Big Ten) dressed 18 skaters, both teams get to dress 19 skaters, but one was third seed goaltender Tyler Shea. The freshman was on the forward list, but only saw the ice for seconds on Thursday to skate to the bench after serving a minor penalty on the bench.

It puts a lot into perspective, Moyle said. Ice hockey is just a game. There’s so much more going on out there. Obviously all those guys (who are sick) are in our prayers. It’s great to be able to go out and play for them. I think you saw the resilience and character of our team this weekend, just fighting back and persevering even though we may not have got the results. It says a lot about our team and I think we have a lot to be proud of.

At least one Wolverines player was hospitalized due to the team’s disease outbreak. Senior defenseman Steven Holtz was admitted to the University of Michigan Hospital on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Sylvia Jacobs-Holtz.

According to a Michigan spokesperson, the university’s health personnel determine whether a team has enough healthy players to compete. Moyle, who missed Thursday due to illness, sat out all week of training but was cleared to play again on Friday morning.

It was awful, Moyle said of missing Thursday’s game. You never like to see your team lose, especially when you can’t be a part of it and have no say in it. I absolutely wanted to be there.

Michigan beat Minnesota 38-34, but couldn’t climb out of an early 3-0 hole. It came to two goals three times, but the Golden Gophers (10-4, 6-2) answered each time.

Sophomore Dylan Duke gave the Wolverines a much-needed jolt at 6:34 of the second period, burying a loose puck in the crease for his third goal of the series.

The fact that he’s willing to go out there and take a beating to get those dirty goals said Naurato of Duke’s effectiveness around the net. Body position, there’s a lot of little skills involved, but the most important thing is his mindset, that he wants to be in that place. It’s a tough area to be in, and he gets rewarded for it.

Michigan got a few chances right after that to score almost within one, but Minnesota answered just over 4 minutes later.

Freshman forward Rutger McGroarty, a 2022 first-round pick, appeared to cut the deficit to two at the buzzer of the second period, with a wrist shot just under the crossbar. But after review, the clock struck zero before the puck crossed the goal line.

Duke held Michigan in with his ninth goal of the season 8:22 into the third period, starting a scoring wave. After a slick puck move on the power play, Matthew Knies shot a one-timer past Erik Portillo for a 5-2 lead at 10:43.

Just 24 seconds later, Mackie Samoskevich scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season to give Michigan some late life, but an empty net goal with 2:42 left iced the sweep for the Gophers.

Unlike Thursday, when Michigan didn’t get a shot on target in the first 8 minutes, Friday had a much stronger start. It had four shots in the first 4 minutes and also had a power play chance, but it was not rewarded.

The Gophers struck first at 9:13 on a Jackson LaCombe wrist shot from long range that hit Portillo over his right shoulder. Just over 3 minutes later, a Michigan defensive error led to a 2-to-0 break for Minnesota, and Rhett Pitlick buried a Matthew Knies feed for his third goal of the series.

A 2021 second round pick, Knies finished with a goal and two assists, while Jaxon Nelson had two goals and an assist.

Naurato said he doesn’t know when his team will be back to full strength. The 37-year-old is only in his sophomore season behind a college bench, but he never thought he’d endure a situation like the team this week.

We didn’t watch any video, he said. We weren’t talking about power play, penalty kill. Did we scout beforehand? Yes, we have a plan, but I think it just puts things into perspective of what’s important. We know the type of character and resilience our boys have, and we were super proud of them.