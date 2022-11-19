



Michigan picks up another 11 NCAA ‘B’ cut times on day two of the Tennessee Invitational

Michigan amassed 11 NCAA ‘B’ cut times on the second day of the Tennessee Invitational.

The team of Sophia Kudryashova , Kate Crom , Riley Francis and Christy Liang claimed the Wolverines’ first victory of the event in the 800-meter freestyle relay with a time of 7:04.51.

The Wolverines will return to the pool at 10 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19) for the final day of the Tennessee Invitational at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. Website: Knoxville, Tenn. (Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center)

Event: Tennessee Invitational (Day 2 of 3)

rating: No team score

Next UM event: Saturday, November 19 — at Tennessee Invitational, day three (Knoxville, Tenn.), 10 a.m. (prelims)/6 p.m. (finals) Full Day 2 Results (PDF) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Michigan women’s swim and dive team earned its first event win in honor of the second day of competition at the Tennessee Invitational on Friday (November 18) at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. In the final event of the evening, the team of Sophia Kudryashova , Kate Crom , Riley Francis and Christy Liang finished first in the 800-meter freestyle relay (7:04.51) to claim Michigan’s first win of the weekend. The quartet of Casey Chung , Letitia Sim , Brady Kendall and Lindsay Flynn started the evening with a third-place finish in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 1:37.49. After placing third in the 200-meter medley relay, Kendall swam his way to fourth in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 52.73. In the ‘B’ final, there were five Wolverines in it Natalie Kan , Ella Jo Piersma , Noelle Kaufmann , Kate Crom and Megan Glass . Kan hit the wall first, Piersma third, Kaufmann fourth, Crom fifth and Glass sixth. Kathryn Ackermann led the Wolverines in the 400-yard individual medley and hit the wall for second in 4:11.22, with Devon Kitchen and Clare Donan finishing sixth and seventh respectively. Crom stepped on the jets in the 200-meter freestyle and fell more than a second and a half off her prelims swim to finish second in a time of 1:44.89. Riley Francis finished sixth and Christy Liang seventh in the ‘A’ final behind Crom. Kudryashova finished 10th, Malia Amuan 11th, Glass 12th and Piersma was 15th overall. In the 100-meter breaststroke, Sim was the fastest Wolverine, hitting the wall in fifth with a time of 1:00.08, and Kitchel finishing eighth. In the ‘B’ final, Donan finished seventh with a time of 1:02.70. Chung swam to seventh place in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 53.75 seconds. In the ‘B’ final Kaufmann finished sixth and in the ‘C’ final Amuan finished seventh. On the diving side, Lucy Hogan and Kirra Milligan finished eighth and ninth Eve Johnson and Chrismon Clark finished 11th and 12th on the 1m springboard. The Wolverines return to the pool on Saturday (Nov. 19) for the final day of the Tennessee Invitational at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. The preliminaries start at 10am and the final at 6pm. Both will be streamed live on SEC Network+ along with dive pit action.

