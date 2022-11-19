Semistate Scores, Indiana High School Highlights

These games determine who earns a spot Indiana high school football championship matches.

IndyStar has released semi-state coverage of HSE in Carroll, Center Grove vs. Cathedral, Roncalli vs. East Central, Bishop Chatard vs. West Lafayette and Lutheran vs. North Decatur, but we have scores from every game.

The winners save a ticket Lucas Oil Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend, so stay with us and don’t forget to refresh.

6A: Center Grove 33, Cathedral 10

Three takeaways from Class 6A No. 4 Center Groves 33-10 win against No. 2 Cathedral in Friday’s semistate showdown at Tech.

Game of the game

Micah Coyle has a knack for shooting through a gap and running away from defenders. But the seniors’ best run came midway through the third quarter when he ran down the middle of the defense and then bounced to the right side and outpaced the Center Grove defense to the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown run.

Anyone doubting Center Grove? Trojans reach a place in the state finals for the fourth time in a row.

Turning point

It seemed early on that Cathedral would run and hide. The Irish led 10-0 in the first quarter and ran the ball with Carson Johnson. But Center Grove drove for a 26-yard field goal by Nolan Foley early in the second quarter and then sacked Cathedral quarterback Danny ONeil twice on the next drive. With a short field, the Trojans drove for a touchdown on a 4-yard run by Coyle. Center Grove’s defense was excellent from that point on.

Outstanding artist

One for attack and one for defense. Coyle ran 32 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns to lead Center Grove’s offense and Ryne Roehling had three of the Trojans’ seven sacks on defense.

Kyle Neddenriep

Middle bunch 0 23 7 3 — 33

Cathedral 10 0 0 0 10

Cath FG Van Krisiloff 26

Cath Colin Ayers 4 run (Krisiloff kick)

CG FG Nolan Foley 26

CG Micah Coyle 4 run (Foley kick)

CG Coyle 38 run (Foley kick)

CG Coyle 2 run (kick blocked)

CG Coyle 16 run (Foley kick)

CG FG Foley 39

Rushing Center Grove: Coyle 32-218, Jalen Thomeson 18-85, Rylan Cook 1-1, Tyler Cherry 2-(-2). Cathedral: Carson Johnson 23-218, Colin Ayers 2-5, Danny ONeil 11-(-11).

Passing Center Grove: Cherry 3-9-0 43. Cathedral: ONeil 7-16-1 79.

Center Grove receiving: Noah Coy 1-21, Grant Baldwin 1-16, Thomeson 1-6. Cathedral: Brennan Wooten 3-17, Jaron Tibbs 2-20, Johnson 1-28, Meeks 1-14

6A: Carroll 21, Hamilton SE 15

Hamilton SE 0 12 0 3 15

Carol 7 7 7 0 21

C Braden Steely 1 point (kick from Sebastian Lopez)

HSE Griffen Haas 1 run (kick failed)

C Steely 15 run (Lopez kick)

HSE Donovan Hamilton 24 pass from Ty Bradle (pass failed)

C Nathan Starks 1 run (Lopez kick)

HSE Carter Good 26 FG

Rushing HSE: Azariah Wallace 21-78, Bradle 6-47, Jalen Alexander 7-19, Clayton Wilke 5-13, Haas 4- (minus-2). Carroll: Steely 20-66, Nathan Starks 4-1, Valdes 1- (min-1), Jimmy Sullivan 5- (min-9), team 1- (min-1).

Passing HSE: Bradle 12-26-1, 140; team 0-1-0, 0. Carroll: Sullivan 7-12-0, 120.

HSE receiving: Hamilton 5-61, Wilke 2-43, John McCoy 3-19, Silas Newton 1-10, Jack Osiecki 1-7. Carroll: Jayden Hill 2-80, Hansen Haffner 2-17, Herschberger 2-17, Steely 1-6.

5A: Whiteland 21, Castle 7

Whiteland 14 0 7 0 21

Castle 0 7 0 0 7

W Slate Valentine 16 run (David Mathis kick)

W Kevin Denham 2 run (Mathis kick)

C Weston Aigner 28 pass from Brayden Bishop (kick Antonio Harris)

W Valentine 3 run (Mathis kick)

4A: 24 East Central, 21 Roncalli, OT

East Central sophomore kicker Nathan McFee’s field goal in overtime propelled the Trojans to a 24–21 victory over Roncalli.

Game of the game

Special teams played a big role in this game. McFee’s field goal sealed the victory, but Eli Aston’s field goal block with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter sent the game into overtime. Aston came flying over the right side, timed his jump perfectly and knocked the kick out of the air with both hands.

Insider:East Central’s OT field goal sinks Roncalli to send Trojans to 4A state finals

Turning point

Aston’s field goal block completely changed the course of the match. If Roncalli converted the field goal, East Central would have had about 35 seconds to get into field goal range or go all the way to the end zone. Big moves are not the specialty of the Trojans, so Aston’s block saved the game for his team.

Player of the Game: Eli Aston

Aston has to be the choice here. Both running backs put in great performances, but Aston made important plays in attack and special teams. Aston threw a 24-yard completion to running back Josh Ringer, setting up a Ringer touchdown run. And the 5-11 senior caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cole Burton.

Akeem Glaspie

Roncalli 7 0 7 7 0 21

East Central 0 7 7 7 3 24

R Luke Hansen 5 run (Joe Parrett kick)

EC Cole Burton 1 run (Nathan McFee kick)

EC Josh Ringer 2 run (McFee kick)

R Hansen 20 run (Parrett kick)

EC Eli Aston 12 pass from Burton (McFee kick)

R Hansen 4 run (Parrett kick)

EC McFee 22 FG

Rushing East Central: Ringer 36-150, Ryan Brotherton 19-73, Burton 4- (minus-6). Roncalli: Hansen 41-204, Andrew Baugh 1-1, Nolan Tunny 1-(min-1), Arik Moyers 3-(min-3).

Passing East Central: Burton 5-6-0, 50; Eli Aston 1-1-0, 24. Roncalli: Moyers 4-6-0, 86.

East Central receiving: Brotherton 2-34, Ringer 2-27, Aston 2-13. Roncalli: Tuna 4-86.

3A: Bishop Chatard 21, West Lafayette 3

The Bishop Chatard Trojans go back to the state finals.

On Friday night, the sixth-seeded Trojans (10-4) accomplished what no other team could in the past 13 games when they toppled the top-ranked West Lafayette Red Devils, 21-3, for the championship at the West Lafayette Athletic Complex. .

The Trojan defense held the previously undefeated Red Devils (13-1) to a second-quarter field goal by Niko Roumbakis, measured at 26 yards, and struck out West Lafayette quarterback Max Mullis five times, four of them in a row in the second half .

West Lafayette averaged 44.7 points per game going into the night, and the Trojan defense forced three punts, five turnovers and two turnovers on downs.

The Trojans built a 14-3 lead at halftime behind a pair of rushing touchdowns. The first came from quarterback Drew VanVleet, who found a crease 16 yards out on the game’s opening drive.

The second touchdown unfolded from an end-around reverse with Aiden Duncan scoring from the Red Devils 7-yard line with 5:23 left in the first half.

VanVleet connected with Colin Guy for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. VanVleet finished 9 of 19 strikes for 109 yards. Guy reeled in three catches for 32 yards.

Trojans Luke Puricia, Ryan Keating, Nathan Meyer, Jack Steadham and Zach Garner each recorded an interception.

Rich Torres

BC 7 7 7 0 — 21

WL 0 3 0 0 — 3

First quarter

BC – Drew VanVleet 16 run (Jasper Chapman kick)

Second quarter

BC – Aiden Duncan 8 run (Chapman kick)

WL – Niko Roubakis 26 field goals

Third quarter

BC – Colin Guy 25 pass from VanVleet (Chapman kick)

Individual statistics

Rushing – Chatard, Purichia 15-58, VanVleet 3-19, Weybright 19-72, Team 2- (minus) 16, Duncan 1-8, Bridenstine 6-5; West Lafayette, Martin 15-34, Mullis 15-92, Burton 1-4.

Passing – Chatard, VanVleet 9-19-0 108; West Lafayette, Mullis 9-26-5 55.

Reception – Chatard, Dudik 3-48, Duncan 3-26, Guy 3-34; West Lafayette, Roubakis 1-0, Myers 2-33, Burton 4-(minus) 6, Curl 2-25.

3A: Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7

Monrovia 7 0 0 0 7

Lawrenceburg 14 21 0 0 35

L Teagan Bennett 10 run (Ryan Hinthorne kick)

L Bennett 2 run (Hinthorne kick)

M Dustin Kostrzewski 93 kickoff return (Emery Newlin kick)

L Bennett 18 run (Hinthorne kick)

L Bennett 34 run (Hinthorne kick)

L Alex Witte 41 pass from Logan Ahaus (Hinthorne kick)

Rushing Lawrenceburg: Bennett 23-194, White 11-77, Niko Ferreira 2-6, Hayden Saylor 2-6, Brayden Combs 1-3, Ahaus 3- (minus-1). Monrovia: Jozy Hand 13-28, Dominic Kindle 5-19, Kostrzewski 1-15, Brayton Belcher 4-13, Ethen Followell 2-7, Adam Bales 1-7, Tyler Romer 1-3, Adam Mehmedov 1-1, Asher Clements 1- (min-1), Jackson Faires 1- (min-3), Corbin 1- (min-4), Eli Wagner 3- (min-17).

Passing Lawrenceburg: Logan Ahaus 3-6-0, 91. Monrovia: Wagner 4-9-0, 45; Fair 1-1-0, 13.

Lawrenceburg receiving: White 1-41, Brennan Bushman 1-38, Noah Knigga 1-12. Monrovia: Byrnes 2-30, Wagner 1-13, Belcher 1-9, Hands 1-6.

A: Lutheran 28, North Decatur 7

Lutheran ran his 29-game win streak on Friday night with a 28-7 victory at North Decatur, recording a return trip to the Class A state championship game against Adams Central.

Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s semistate.

Insider:It took patience, but Lutheran is going back to Lucas Oil Stadium

TURNING POINT

After failing to capitalize on Lutheran’s third turnover of the game, an interception with a tie of 7 early in the third quarter, the Chargers got a break when a pair of penalty kicks finally left the visitors with 3rd and long of their left their own 36 behind.

One more stop and North Decatur would likely get the ball back with favorable field position for an offense that had moved the ball with some success.

Sophomores Jackson Willis and DeVuan Jones made sure those plans never came to fruition.

With an airtight bag wrapped around him, Willis launched a rainbow pass to Jones, who caught the over-the-shoulder pass with a defender running step-by-step beside him at the North Decatur 30-yard line and rolled out to the end zone for the lead score.

You could feel the energy swing and the Saints eventually put the game on ice with two more unanswered touchdowns.

GAME OF THE GAME

North Decatur can swing it, and one of the best catches came in the first quarter.

Quarterback Carson Parmer rushed a pass downfield down the sideline to Reid Messer, who turned and held the head-high pass with a defenseman closing in on him.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Joe Davis, Lutheran. The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns for the Saints and took the brunt of the workload as the Saints attempted to close out the game in the fourth quarter.

NEXT ONE

Lutheran will face Adams Central next Saturday at noon in the Class A state championship game. The Saints defeated the Jets 34-28 in last year’s Finals.

Brian Haenchen

Lutheran 0 7 7 14 28

North Decatur 0 7 0 0 7

L Joe Davis 6 run (Nick Miller kick)

ND Reid Messer 10 run (Aiden ODell kick)

L Devuan Jones 66 pass from Jackson Willis (Miller kick)

L Davis 2 run (Miller kick)

L Davis 9 run (Miller kick)

