Ducks make it a perfect 10 straight

The No. 12 Oregon volleyball team won the final two sets to record a five-set victory over UCLA on Friday, marking the second time this season the Ducks beat the Bruins by winning sets four and five.

With two sets down to one and tied 12-12 in the fourth, the Ducks pulled away to win the set and then followed the same script in the fifth, pulling away from an 8-8 draw to win the game . Oregon extended its win streak to 10 games and stayed perfect this season at Matthew Knight Arena going 10-0 with the 25-18, 25-27, 16-25, 25-22, 15-10 victory.

“I really loved our fight, I loved our reaction, I loved our maturity,” UO coach said Matt Ulmer said. “It didn’t go well for us, but we were able to find a way. That’s a nice quality to have.”

The Ducks improved to 20-5 overall and 14-3 Pac-12 play, staying within two games of first place Stanford in the race for the conference title.

How it happened: Oregon started well, going 3-0 in the first set on back-to-back kills by Gloria Mutiri and 9-4 on points through Brooke Nuneviller and Kiari Robey. UCLA rallied to lead 15-12 at media timeout, but Oregon scored four right off the break, capped by a block from Karson Bacon and Hannah Pukis and a murder by Bacon. After the Bruins rallied back to the front, 17-16, the Ducks finished the set with a 9-1 run, winning it on back-to-back kills at the hands of Nuneviller. Freshman Mimi Colyer served six consecutive points during the run and held out through two different UCLA timeouts.

“Pretty mature,” Ulmer said. “For us, we really try to go point by point. And you can see why we have to do that; we can go down, but we can do a 10-point run if we can really focus in and against really good teams. . So I like it when they play in the moment. We’re definitely our best selves when we do that.”

The Ducks played most of the next two sets from behind. UCLA jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the second, Oregon fought back inside 11-10 and the Bruins broke it open again at 16-10. Trailing 24-17, Oregon put up an impressive fight, fending off seven set points in a row to tie the score at 24-24, and they battled one more time from a 25-24 deficit before UCLA took the set. In the third set, the Bruins started fast again, as they took a 15-7 lead. This time, the Ducks were unable to mount a rally and UCLA ended the set with a 6-1 run to take the lead of the game.

Oregon stabilized in the fourth and got two kills from Mutiri on a four-point run to lead 8-5. The Ducks again scored four straight after going 12-12, with Nuneviller making three kills during the run. Another kill by Nuneviller made it 24-18, and although UCLA drove off four set points, the Ducks took the set by a point from Robey and tied the game.

Set five started off with a back-and-forth with neither team leading more than two points en route to an 8–8 tie. But Nuneviller gave Oregon a 9-8 lead, then took over serve and gave it up only after the Ducks led 13-8. Kills by Mutiri and Colyer tied the game for the Ducks.

“At the end of the day, you’re in complete control with the ball in your hand, you start the game,” Nuneviller said of her service run to put Oregon in control of the fifth set. “And I think that’s exactly how I feel in those moments, especially at the end. We were only one up when I went back. I just know that as an outside hitter, passing short balls isn’t my favorite thing, so I’m like ‘well, we’ll see if they can do it.’ And then you just start to feel it as you get into it more and more.”

remarkable: The Bruins played the game without starting setter Matti McKissock, who was absent due to illness. In her place, UCLA had a pair of setters in Mokihana Tufono and Kate Lane; Tufono tied a program record with eight good aces in the match. Nuneviller finished with 19 kills and 10 digs for her 19th double-double of the season, and Colyer had 17 kills with 19 digs for her 10th double-double. Pukis had a season-high 59 assists for the Ducks, three of her career high of 62 in 2019 while at WSU. Mutiri’s 15 kills were two off her season high.

Citable:

OO coach Matt Ulmer up against UCLA without McKissock

“Sometimes when you change that lineup they get going a little bit and they become harder to scout, which makes them different. Things that we had success with the first time around weren’t as available this time around, so you try to figure out too. And they have different servers there. It’s just a different rhythm. So I thought they played great.”

OU senior Brooke Nuneviller on Colyer’s fights due to a slow start to the match

“It’s funny because I don’t think she’s really had to do that all season, and she’s a freshman. I tried to talk to her in the first half of the game and she said, ‘I just need to get through it .” I’m like, “What can I do to help you?” And she said, “I just have to get through it.” And I’m like, “You’re right.” And then Matt got her a little bit more than ever. And it’s really impressive how she reacted at that point. Since then, she started having really big swings. She really wasn’t afraid to make mistakes. It’s just really, really special to seeing freshmen react like that. And she’s one of the best in the country, if not the best.”

Next one: The Ducks host Southern California on Sunday at noon.