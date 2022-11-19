Vince, Billings Fifties Keep England on course

read more

David Willey took 2 wickets each.

Previously, Australia won the toss and opted to bat against England in the second of three one-day internationals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The hosts have rested captain Pat Cummins, despite the fast bowler not making his ODI captaincy debut until Thursday, bringing in Hazlewood in his place.

Australia will look to capture the 3-match series when they take on England in the second ODI on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pat Cummins had a great start to his ODI captaincy with a six wicket win on Thursday. And now he’s trying to grace it with an unassailable lead over Jos Buttler’s unit in Sydney.

Adding the ODI captain’s armband to his testing duties following Aaron Finch’s retirement of 50 on last month, Cummins and Australia were impressive by going up 1-0 in the three match series.

After Australia opted to field first, Australia held England to 287-9 despite a century from Dawid Malan. England’s total always proved below par.

The Australian pair of David Warner (86) and Travis Head (69) came out strong with an opening lead of 147 runs and Steve Smith (80 not out) finished the home game to 291-4 with 19 balls left.

Despite the win, the Aussies had to face the penalty for a slower overload. Cummins & Co. were fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow overestimate against England in the first ODI in Adelaide, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Friday.

David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Australia was found to be two overs short after taking time limits into account on Thursday.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Staff, which covers minimum over-rate offences, players will be fined 20 per cent of their match fee for any failure to bowl over their side within the allotted time, the ICC said in a statement.

Captain Pat Cummins pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so a formal hearing was not necessary.

Download the latest Cricket news, Scheme and Cricket Live Scores here