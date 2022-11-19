Connect with us

Sports

Fantasy Football Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet: Player Ratings To Help You Make Your Toughest Lineup Decisions

Published

30 seconds ago

on

By

 


chubahubbardcbs.jpg
SATISFACTION

The Lineup Cheat Sheet has been created so that you can get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed reasoning, check out my starts, chintzes, sleepers, and busts to know in each game here.

What do the numbers mean?All of my analysis for the week, from data points to matchup prospects to game flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale of 1-10. The higher the number next to a player’s name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are nota projection, just a confidence score to help you choose who to start with. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn’t on the list, don’t start it.

Use your search function to find a specific player — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither is an option, or if you’re using a mobile device, you can scroll game by game.

If you’re still not sure, just do it send a message on Twitter (@daverichard) and I’ll check it out, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here’s how to access every game for this week in PPR leagues — you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Ryan Tannehill 5.8 Aaron Rogers 7.0
Dirk Hendrik 9.6 Aaron Jones 8.2
Robert Boss 3.6 A. J. Dillon 4.8
Nick Westbrook Ikhine 3.7 Allen Lazard 7.3
Treylon Burks 2.7 Christian Watson 6.8
Austin Hooper 5.1 Robert Tonyan 2.9
Titans Daylight Saving Time 6.8 Packers summer time 6.2
Justin Fields 9.0 Marcus Mariotta 5.0
David Montgomery 7.5 Cordarelle Patterson 7.3
Ebner punished 3.8 Tyler Allgeier 5.0
Darnel Mooney 5.9 Caleb Huntley 4.2
Pursue Claypool 3.3 Drake London 5.1
Cole Kmet 7.2 Olamide Zacchaeus 3.8
Bears summer time 3.5 Kyle Pitts 6.0
Falcons summer time 3.3
Jacoby Brisset 4.0 Josh Allen 8.8
Nick Chubb 8.7 Devin Singletar 6.6
Kareem Hunt 4.7 James Cook 4.1
Amari Cooper 7.4 Stephen Diggs 9.5
Donovan Peoples-Jones 6.6 Gabriel Davis 7.9
Harrison Bryant 4.0 Isaiah McKenzie 2.9
Brown’s Daylight Saving Time 3.0 Dawson Knox 6.1
Daylight saving time accounts 7.6
Jalen hurts 9.1 Matt Ryan 4.1
Miles Sanders 7.9 Jonathan Taylor 8.9
Kenneth Gainwell 4.0 Michael Pittman 6.4
A. J. Brown 9.7 Paris Campbell 6.3
Devonta Smith 7.7 Alec Pierce 3.5
Ask Watkins 4.95 Kyle Granson 3.9
Eagles Summer time 7.8 Colt’s summer time 2.7
Zak Wilson 6.0 MacJones 4.2
Michael Carter 5.1 Ramandre Stevenson 7.8
James Robinson 4.6 Damian Harris 4.9
Garrett Wilson 6.9 Jacob Meijers 7.1
Elijah Moore 3.0 Hunter Henry 4.2
Denzel Mims 2.4 John Smith 3.0
Tyler Conklin 5.0 Patriots summer time 7.4
Jet summer time 6.6
Matthew Stafford 2.9 Andy Dalton 3.5
Darrell Henderson Jr. 5.3 Alvin Kamara 7.6
Allen Robinson 4.4 Chris Olaf 7.8
From Jefferson 4.3 Jarvis Landry 4.0
Ben Skowronek 4.2 Juan Johnson 5.6
Tyler Higbee 5.7 Taysom Hill 4.7
Rams summer time 7.1 Saints Summertime 7.0
Jared Goff 4.9 daniel jones 6.9
Jamal Williams 7.1 Saquon Barkley 10.0
D’Andre Swift 5.9 Darius Slayton 6.5
Amon-Ra St Brown 8.7 Wan’Dale Robinson 2.8
Cali Raymond 3.4 Tanner Hudson 3.2
Lions Summer time 3.7 Giants Summer Time 6.1
Baker Mayfield 1.5 Lamar Jackson 8.3
D’Onta Foreman 7.0 Kenyan Drake 6.7
Chuba Hubbard 4.3 Gus Edwards 5.4
DJ Moore 5.4 Devin Duvernay 4.9
Terrace Marshall Jr. 4.8 Mark Andrews 7.9
Panthers summer time 3.2 Isaiah probably 3.4
Raven summer time 9.0
Taylor Henicke 5.7 Davis Mills 4.8
Anthony Gibson 6.8 Dameon Pierce 8.5
Brian Robinson Jr. 6.9 Nico Collins 5.3
Terry McLaurin 8.5 Brandin is cooking 4.7
Curtis Samuel 5.6 Chris Moore 3.1
Jahan Dotson 5.0 Texan Daylight Savings Time 2.9
Commanders DST 7.5
Derek Karr 5.4 Russell Wilson 6.8
Josh Jacobs 8.8 Melvin Gordon 5.8
Davante Adams 9.6 Latavius ​​Murray 5.7
Mac Hollins 5.2 Courtland Sutton 7.6
Foster Moreau 5.2 Kendall Hinton 4.6
Raiders summer time 5.3 Greg Dulcich 6.9
Broncos Daylight Saving Time 5.9
Joe Burrow 7.4 Kenny Pickett 4.7
Joe Mixon 8.6 Najee Harris 6.3
Tee Higgins 8.3 Jaylen Warren 5.2
Tyler Boyd 6.7 George Pickens 6.2
Hayden Hurst 5.4 Diontae Johnson 6.1
Bengal summer time 6.5 Pat Freiermuth 7.0
Steelers summer time 7.3
Roof Prescott 8.2 Kirk Cousins 7.5
Tony Pollard 8.3 Dalvin Cook 8.4
Cee Dee Lamb 9.3 Alexander Matthews 3.9
Michael Gallup 3.9 Justin Jefferson 9.8
Noah Brown 2.5 Adam Thielen 5.7
Dalton Schultz 7.5 K. J. Osborn 4.5
Cowboys summer time 6.4 TJ Hockenson 7.4
Vikings Summer Time 5.1
Patrick Mahomes 9.3 Justin Herbert 7.6
Jerick McKinnon 5.6 Austin Thank you 9.3
Isiah Pacheco 6.2 Michael Williams 8.1
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4.5 Kenan Allen 5.8
Kadarius Toney 7.2 Jose Palmer 4.1
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 6.0 Gerald Everett 6.6
Justin Watson 3.2 Chargers DST 2.5
Travis Kelce 9.1
Chiefs DST 6.9
Jimmy Garoppolo 7.2 Colt McCoy 2.4
Christian Macaffrey 9.5 James Conner 7.2
Elijah Mitchell 5.5 Andre Hopkins 9.2
Brandon Ayyuk 8.0 Ronda Moore 7.0
Deebo Samuel 7.5 Trey McBride 4.5
Jauan Jennings 2.6 Cardinals Daylight Saving Time 3.9
George Kittel 7.6
49ers summer time 7.7

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/fantasy-football-week-11-non-ppr-cheat-sheet-player-ratings-to-help-you-make-your-toughest-lineup-decisions/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: