Fantasy Football Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet: Player Ratings To Help You Make Your Toughest Lineup Decisions

The Lineup Cheat Sheet has been created so that you can get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed reasoning, check out my starts, chintzes, sleepers, and busts to know in each game here.

What do the numbers mean?All of my analysis for the week, from data points to matchup prospects to game flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale of 1-10. The higher the number next to a player’s name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are nota projection, just a confidence score to help you choose who to start with. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn’t on the list, don’t start it.

Use your search function to find a specific player — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither is an option, or if you’re using a mobile device, you can scroll game by game.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here’s how to access every game for this week in PPR leagues — you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Ryan Tannehill 5.8 Aaron Rogers 7.0 Dirk Hendrik 9.6 Aaron Jones 8.2 Robert Boss 3.6 A. J. Dillon 4.8 Nick Westbrook Ikhine 3.7 Allen Lazard 7.3 Treylon Burks 2.7 Christian Watson 6.8 Austin Hooper 5.1 Robert Tonyan 2.9 Titans Daylight Saving Time 6.8 Packers summer time 6.2

Justin Fields 9.0 Marcus Mariotta 5.0 David Montgomery 7.5 Cordarelle Patterson 7.3 Ebner punished 3.8 Tyler Allgeier 5.0 Darnel Mooney 5.9 Caleb Huntley 4.2 Pursue Claypool 3.3 Drake London 5.1 Cole Kmet 7.2 Olamide Zacchaeus 3.8 Bears summer time 3.5 Kyle Pitts 6.0 Falcons summer time 3.3

Jacoby Brisset 4.0 Josh Allen 8.8 Nick Chubb 8.7 Devin Singletar 6.6 Kareem Hunt 4.7 James Cook 4.1 Amari Cooper 7.4 Stephen Diggs 9.5 Donovan Peoples-Jones 6.6 Gabriel Davis 7.9 Harrison Bryant 4.0 Isaiah McKenzie 2.9 Brown’s Daylight Saving Time 3.0 Dawson Knox 6.1 Daylight saving time accounts 7.6

Jalen hurts 9.1 Matt Ryan 4.1 Miles Sanders 7.9 Jonathan Taylor 8.9 Kenneth Gainwell 4.0 Michael Pittman 6.4 A. J. Brown 9.7 Paris Campbell 6.3 Devonta Smith 7.7 Alec Pierce 3.5 Ask Watkins 4.95 Kyle Granson 3.9 Eagles Summer time 7.8 Colt’s summer time 2.7

Zak Wilson 6.0 MacJones 4.2 Michael Carter 5.1 Ramandre Stevenson 7.8 James Robinson 4.6 Damian Harris 4.9 Garrett Wilson 6.9 Jacob Meijers 7.1 Elijah Moore 3.0 Hunter Henry 4.2 Denzel Mims 2.4 John Smith 3.0 Tyler Conklin 5.0 Patriots summer time 7.4 Jet summer time 6.6

Matthew Stafford 2.9 Andy Dalton 3.5 Darrell Henderson Jr. 5.3 Alvin Kamara 7.6 Allen Robinson 4.4 Chris Olaf 7.8 From Jefferson 4.3 Jarvis Landry 4.0 Ben Skowronek 4.2 Juan Johnson 5.6 Tyler Higbee 5.7 Taysom Hill 4.7 Rams summer time 7.1 Saints Summertime 7.0

Jared Goff 4.9 daniel jones 6.9 Jamal Williams 7.1 Saquon Barkley 10.0 D’Andre Swift 5.9 Darius Slayton 6.5 Amon-Ra St Brown 8.7 Wan’Dale Robinson 2.8 Cali Raymond 3.4 Tanner Hudson 3.2 Lions Summer time 3.7 Giants Summer Time 6.1

Baker Mayfield 1.5 Lamar Jackson 8.3 D’Onta Foreman 7.0 Kenyan Drake 6.7 Chuba Hubbard 4.3 Gus Edwards 5.4 DJ Moore 5.4 Devin Duvernay 4.9 Terrace Marshall Jr. 4.8 Mark Andrews 7.9 Panthers summer time 3.2 Isaiah probably 3.4 Raven summer time 9.0

Taylor Henicke 5.7 Davis Mills 4.8 Anthony Gibson 6.8 Dameon Pierce 8.5 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.9 Nico Collins 5.3 Terry McLaurin 8.5 Brandin is cooking 4.7 Curtis Samuel 5.6 Chris Moore 3.1 Jahan Dotson 5.0 Texan Daylight Savings Time 2.9 Commanders DST 7.5

Derek Karr 5.4 Russell Wilson 6.8 Josh Jacobs 8.8 Melvin Gordon 5.8 Davante Adams 9.6 Latavius ​​Murray 5.7 Mac Hollins 5.2 Courtland Sutton 7.6 Foster Moreau 5.2 Kendall Hinton 4.6 Raiders summer time 5.3 Greg Dulcich 6.9 Broncos Daylight Saving Time 5.9

Joe Burrow 7.4 Kenny Pickett 4.7 Joe Mixon 8.6 Najee Harris 6.3 Tee Higgins 8.3 Jaylen Warren 5.2 Tyler Boyd 6.7 George Pickens 6.2 Hayden Hurst 5.4 Diontae Johnson 6.1 Bengal summer time 6.5 Pat Freiermuth 7.0 Steelers summer time 7.3

Roof Prescott 8.2 Kirk Cousins 7.5 Tony Pollard 8.3 Dalvin Cook 8.4 Cee Dee Lamb 9.3 Alexander Matthews 3.9 Michael Gallup 3.9 Justin Jefferson 9.8 Noah Brown 2.5 Adam Thielen 5.7 Dalton Schultz 7.5 K. J. Osborn 4.5 Cowboys summer time 6.4 TJ Hockenson 7.4 Vikings Summer Time 5.1

Patrick Mahomes 9.3 Justin Herbert 7.6 Jerick McKinnon 5.6 Austin Thank you 9.3 Isiah Pacheco 6.2 Michael Williams 8.1 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4.5 Kenan Allen 5.8 Kadarius Toney 7.2 Jose Palmer 4.1 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 6.0 Gerald Everett 6.6 Justin Watson 3.2 Chargers DST 2.5 Travis Kelce 9.1 Chiefs DST 6.9