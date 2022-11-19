Williams Powers No. 14 Women’s Volleyball past No. 9 Minnesota

Next game: Wisconsin 19-11-2022 | 8:00 pm B1G network Nov. 19 (Sat) / 8:00 PM Wisconsin History

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Kashauna Williams batted .368 with 20 kills to lift No. 14 Penn State to a second straight victory over a nationally ranked opponent as the Lions defeated No. 9 Minnesota 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 27 -25) in Big Ten Women’s Volleyball Action Friday at Rec Hall.

Penn State bolstered its resume as it looks to earn top-16 seed and hosting rights to the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, improving to 22-6 overall and 11-6 in the Big Ten with its fifth consecutive win . The Lions are 4-4 against teams in the final AVCA Coaches Poll, with wins over No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 12 Oregon and No. 19 Purdue.

Minnesota had snapped its four-game winning streak as it fell to 17-8 overall and 12-5 in the Big Ten. The Gophers are fourth in the conference standings, but are now just one game ahead of the fifth-place Lions.

Williams’ big night helped her reach a major career milestone as her fifth kill of the night was the 1,500e of her career. She now goes into next game on Saturday against No. 3 Wisconsin with 1,515 career kills.

Penn State won a wild fourth set to clinch the win. The Lions went up 21-17 on a kill by Katy Clark , but Minnesota fought back to tie the score at 22-22. The Lions took a 24-23 lead after a block Ali Holland and Alexa Markly and went up 25-24 again on a kill by Zoe Weatherington . Both match point chances were denied by the Gophers.

A chaotic run ensued that eventually resulted in Penn State scoring back-to-back points to earn the ranked victory. With the score tied at 25-25, a Weatherington offense was called, but the call was reversed after a challenge from Penn State. Minnesota then challenged that it was an illegal backrow attack by Weatherington. That challenge failed, giving the Lions a one-point lead.

That failed challenge by Minnesota proved crucial. Penn State scored on a Holland kill that was called a hit on a Gophers’ blocker at the net. The play was never graded because Minnesota had used its last challenge on the previous point.

Markley, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week, had another big game for Penn State, hitting .321 with 11 kills and three blocks. Weatherington finished with 10 kills and four blocks, Clark had nine kills and five blocks, and Holland totaled seven kills and seven blocks.

Holland fueled Penn State’s fast start with four kills off six swings in a 25–18 first-set victory. The second set had an identical score, but this time it was Williams and Markley who were in control. The pair posted matching numbers of five kills on .333 hitting.

As she has so many of Penn State’s big wins this season, Williams took over in the final set, batting .444 with six kills. It was also Weatherington’s best set of the night with three kills on six swings.

Similar to Penn State’s 3-1 victory over nationally ranked Purdue in its most recent game, Selissa Elisa led the offense while Maddy Bilinovic anchored the defense. Elisaia racked up 48 assists in addition to eight digs as she led the Lions to a .273 batting percentage. Bilinovic led all players by 15 days. Gillian Grimes joined her in double digits with 10 digs. Cassie Kurschen and Angelina Stark added seven and six excavations respectively.

Bilinovic and Grimes also led Penn State on the service line. Bilinovic held three of the team’s seven aces. Grimes was right behind her with two.

Taylor Landfair did the most damage to Minnesota with 17 kills, nine digs, and four blocks. Melani Shaffmaster recorded a double-double with 40 assists and 10 digs.

Penn State raised its all-time record to 114–35 against nationally ranked opponents in Rec Hall.

The Lions will get another shot at a top-10 opponent in Rec Hall when the No. 3 Wisconsin hosts at 8 p.m. Saturday. The match, the team’s annual Silent Set match, will be broadcast live on B1G Network.