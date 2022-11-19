4 make it to the U-17 Cricket Tourney: The Tribune India





Tribune news service Ludhiana: Four students from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar branch have been selected to represent Ludhiana in the Punjab State Girls U-17 Cricket Tournament scheduled for November 22 at Fatehgarh Sahib. Harshika Dhammi, Nivedita Ghai, Avinika Arora and Mishika Sood were selected from the school in the selection tests conducted by the Punjab Education Department here at Hara Cricket Ground. Director JK Sidhu congratulated the girls and their coach Amandeep Singh on the achievement. Inter-Play Way Schools Sports Meet Ryan International School hosted an Inter-Play Way Schools Sports Meet on November 18. Four play school schools—Jack and Jill Play Way School, Aadharshila Convent School, Sunrise Play Way School, and Little VIPs Play Way School—participated in the event. The competitors were shortlisted for flat race, hurdle race, bucket-filling race and zigzag race. Towards the end of the meeting, the winners were congratulated and the organizers wished them good luck for their future. Campaign on water crisis Students from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School took the initiative to raise awareness in local communities about the importance of clean water for a better future. The initiative was taken in collaboration with nine other city schools. The students carried banners and placards with messages such as ‘Red Water’, ‘Red Rivers’, ‘Plastic-Free India’ etc. An awareness session was held on how microplastics enter the soil and water bodies and harm the ecosystem. by environmental manager Vipra. Director Anuja Kaushal thanked the participating schools for their contribution to the initiative. Interaction program at school An interaction program was organized by the Department of Anatomy, Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, for the students of Modern Secular Public School, Shergarh Cheema, Malerkotla. Dr Sandeep Puri, Principal, DMCH, motivated the Class X students to take up medicine as a career. The students were informed about organ donations. They were told that various vital organs such as heart and liver could be donated after death. Seminar on Drug Abuse An NGO, Sahyog, held a drug abuse awareness seminar at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar. Headmaster GS Nagi welcomed the dignitaries. Students were given tips to save them from the evils of drugs. School Principal Surinder Singh assured the team members that the school will always cooperate in such seminars. The Jas Riaz group staged a play about the effects of drugs on the user’s family. Slogan writing, poster making contest The Red Ribbon Club of Doraha College of Education, led by Principal Sandeep Sawhney and Principal Harpreet Kaur, held a contest for slogan writing and poster making on various topics including AIDS, TB awareness, blood donation and drug awareness. University lecturers Poonam Nanda and Amritpal Kaur were the judges for the competition. /OC #Cricket #fatehgarh sahib

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/ludhiana/4-make-it-to-u-17-cricket-tourney-452480 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos