Commanders in honor of Virginia football players killed this week





Three University of Virginia football players were killed on Sunday by a former teammate and two others were injured. Linebacker D’Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were shot after returning from a school trip. The Washington Commanders announced Friday that they will honor the three victims with decals of the players’ uniform numbers on their helmets when they play the Houston Texans Sunday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM “Our hearts are with [University of Virginia football] and the UVA community hit by the tragedy,” the team said in a tweet Friday afternoon. The Cavaliers chose to cancel their last home game of the season, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday against Coastal Carolina. It remains unclear if they will play their scheduled game against Virginia Tech on the road next weekend. “The decision was made after the shooting of five students on the grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three UVA team members Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and DSean Perry,” the school said. UVA SHOOTING SUSPECTED CHRISTOPHER DARNELL JONES FACED WITH NEW ATTACKS, 1 VICTIM FROM HOSPITAL Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. , the former University of Virginia football player accused of killing three of his former teammates on a charter bus after returning from a school trip, was charged with additional charges for allegedly shooting the two surviving victims. Jones’ motive remains unknown. Jones was initially charged with three counts of manslaughter and three counts of using a gun in the commission of a felony. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP One of the surviving victims is a UVA football player, Michael Hollins Jr. He was initially hospitalized in critical condition on Monday night. He underwent a second surgery Tuesday, was taken off a ventilator and is expected to be fine, according to Baton Rouge attorney Gordon McKernan. Ryan Gaydos and Danielle Wallace of Fox News contributed to this report.

