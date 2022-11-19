Depot Park Tennis Court Reconstruction C – Park Rapids Enterprise

Depot Park Tennis Court Reconstruction City of Park Rapids, Minnesota SECTION 00030 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDING Sealed bids for the Depot Park Tennis Court Reconstruction will be received by the City of Park Rapids at the Office of the City Administrator, 212 2nd Street West, Park Rapids , Minnesota, 56470 until 11:00 a.m. local time on December 6, 2022, at which time the bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project generally consists of concrete pavement or bituminous pavement, grading, fencing and tennis court surfacing. The issuance office for the offer documents is: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., 920 McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Prospective bidders may receive the offer documents Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM and 3:00 AM. The bidding documents can be downloaded from the QuestCDN.com website for $20.00 (QuestCDN project #8339694). Bidders may also obtain hard copies of the contract documents from the office of issue for a $150.00 non-refundable fee. Bids are based on each payment for the following major estimated quantities: Item Units Quantity Remove Bituminous SY 2980 Earthmoving General CY 4850 Select Granular Loan CY 4400 Pavement Option A – Concrete SY 2980 Pavement Option B Bituminous SY 2980 10 Link Gate LF 800 Tennis Court Surface SY 2980 Topsoil CY 180 All bids are made on the bidding documents included in the project specifications. All bids are in a sealed envelope with a short description of the work on which the bid is made. Offers may be submitted to the City of Park Rapids during normal business hours or taken by hand to the meeting prior to the scheduled opening of the offer, as specified. No bidder shall withdraw its bid for at least thirty (30) days after the scheduled cut-off time for the receipt of bids. Each bid is accompanied by a bidder guarantee in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the full amount of the bid. The bid security is performed by the bidder as principal and by a guarantor authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota. The offer security is contingent on the fact that if the client’s offer is accepted and a contract is awarded to the client, the client will perform a contract within ten (10) days of the notification of the award in accordance with the terms of its offer and a Contractors Union as required by law and the rules and regulations of the governing body. The security of offer of the three (3) lowest bidders is held until the contract has been awarded and executed, but no longer than thirty (30) days. The bid security is a guarantee that the tenderer enters into a contract for the work described in the Contract Documents. The bidder may submit a Bid Bond, certified check, or cashier’s check payable to the City of Park Rapids, Minnesota. The owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive formalities. The successful Bidder must provide both a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond for the full amount of the Contract. The minimum wages to be paid by the Contractors are predetermined. CAREFULLY READ THE WAGE SCALES AND SECTION A OF THE SPECIFICATIONS WHERE THEY AFFECT THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS MUST BE DIRECTED TO THE OFFICE OF: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., Jon Olson, PE at 218-844-2583 or by email at [email protected] All questions must be received in writing or by email on or before seven (7) days prior to the opening of the offer. Answers to technical questions will be provided via an addendum prior to the opening of the offer. Full instructions for submitting bids are included in the Instructions to Bidders. Dated October 25, 2022. _________________ Ms. Angel Weasner City Administrator City of Park Rapids, Minnesota (November 19, 2022) 122427