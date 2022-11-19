Sports
Depot Park Tennis Court Reconstruction C – Park Rapids Enterprise
Depot Park Tennis Court Reconstruction City of Park Rapids, Minnesota SECTION 00030 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDING Sealed bids for the Depot Park Tennis Court Reconstruction will be received by the City of Park Rapids at the Office of the City Administrator, 212 2nd Street West, Park Rapids , Minnesota, 56470 until 11:00 a.m. local time on December 6, 2022, at which time the bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project generally consists of concrete pavement or bituminous pavement, grading, fencing and tennis court surfacing. The issuance office for the offer documents is: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., 920 McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Prospective bidders may receive the offer documents Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM and 3:00 AM. The bidding documents can be downloaded from the QuestCDN.com website for $20.00 (QuestCDN project #8339694). Bidders may also obtain hard copies of the contract documents from the office of issue for a $150.00 non-refundable fee. Bids are based on each payment for the following major estimated quantities: Item Units Quantity Remove Bituminous SY 2980 Earthmoving General CY 4850 Select Granular Loan CY 4400 Pavement Option A – Concrete SY 2980 Pavement Option B Bituminous SY 2980 10 Link Gate LF 800 Tennis Court Surface SY 2980 Topsoil CY 180 All bids are made on the bidding documents included in the project specifications. All bids are in a sealed envelope with a short description of the work on which the bid is made. Offers may be submitted to the City of Park Rapids during normal business hours or taken by hand to the meeting prior to the scheduled opening of the offer, as specified. No bidder shall withdraw its bid for at least thirty (30) days after the scheduled cut-off time for the receipt of bids. Each bid is accompanied by a bidder guarantee in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the full amount of the bid. The bid security is performed by the bidder as principal and by a guarantor authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota. The offer security is contingent on the fact that if the client’s offer is accepted and a contract is awarded to the client, the client will perform a contract within ten (10) days of the notification of the award in accordance with the terms of its offer and a Contractors Union as required by law and the rules and regulations of the governing body. The security of offer of the three (3) lowest bidders is held until the contract has been awarded and executed, but no longer than thirty (30) days. The bid security is a guarantee that the tenderer enters into a contract for the work described in the Contract Documents. The bidder may submit a Bid Bond, certified check, or cashier’s check payable to the City of Park Rapids, Minnesota. The owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive formalities. The successful Bidder must provide both a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond for the full amount of the Contract. The minimum wages to be paid by the Contractors are predetermined. CAREFULLY READ THE WAGE SCALES AND SECTION A OF THE SPECIFICATIONS WHERE THEY AFFECT THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS MUST BE DIRECTED TO THE OFFICE OF: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., Jon Olson, PE at 218-844-2583 or by email at [email protected] All questions must be received in writing or by email on or before seven (7) days prior to the opening of the offer. Answers to technical questions will be provided via an addendum prior to the opening of the offer. Full instructions for submitting bids are included in the Instructions to Bidders. Dated October 25, 2022. _________________ Ms. Angel Weasner City Administrator City of Park Rapids, Minnesota (November 19, 2022) 122427
(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
|
Sources
2/ https://www.parkrapidsenterprise.com/legal-notices/depot-park-tennis-court-reconstruction-c-stratica-legals-122427
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Depot Park Tennis Court Reconstruction C – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Duke men’s basketball uses big second-half run to beat Delaware on Whitehead debut
- What Sunaks first big announcement tells us about how he will lead the country
- The NPR Politics PodcastExBulletin
- World Cup fans will receive alcohol in stadiums
- Jacinda Ardern urges Xi Jinping to use influence on North Korea tensions
- The example of the United States on the key immunity of the Saudi crown prince
- Bruce Springsteen bids farewell to the blue-collar brand
- Commanders in honor of Virginia football players killed this week
- Cost-cutting customers come to us in a tough economy
- Actor Imran Khan’s rare public appearance at the engagement party of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, is going viral! | trending news
- Boris Johnson’s handling of Welsh secretary role is a ‘major mistake’ before stepping down as PM