Utah Volleyball falls short at number 25 in Washington State





PULLMAN, Wash. Utah Volleyball could not contain the No. 25-ranked Washington State Cougars on Friday night, falling in three sets (20-25, 12-25, 18-25) at Bohler Gym. The Utes couldn't get into rhythm offensively after batting .159 in the game, while the hot-hitting Cougars posted a .354 batting percentage to clinch victory in Pullman, Wash. Utah played from behind to open the game after Washington State scored four of its first five runs. The Utes later gave up a 4-1 run to the Cougs to fall behind 13-7 and be forced to use a timeout. Out of the break, Utah found some momentum and scored six of the next seven points to cut the lead to just 14-13. Washington State responded with another 4-1 run to lead 18-14, and would hold a three to four point lead before consecutive runs of Ute offensive errors capped off the 25-20 opening set win. The lopsided defensive battle in the first set saw the Utes accumulate five blocks compared to just one block by the Cougs, but Utah trailed 12-5 in opening frame digs. Alice Olsen led the team with four kills on five swings, while three Utes added a pair of kills each. The Utes played from behind early in the second set as the Cougars ran out to a 10-4 lead. Later, trailing by eight points, Utah put together a 3-0 run to chip away, but a 3-0 run from Washington State negated Ute's efforts. Washington State piled on the big series as the set continued after Utah struggled to find a kill and rolled to a 25-12 victory. The trend continued for the Utes in the third set after they fell behind 11-8 and were forced to play from behind for another set. Utah recovered from behind to trim the lead to one point on a 3-1 run. For most of the set, Utah managed to hold Washington State's lead to just one to two points, but was never able to take the lead against the home team. Consecutive points by the Cougars eventually pushed the lead to three points, but an offensive error gave Utah the side out to trail just two points, 19-17. From there, Washington State finished the set with a 6-1 run behind four kills, a block and a Ute hitting error. Robinson finished the match with five kills on seven swings in the last frame while K. J. Burgess added in three blocks in the third set. Robinson totaled nine kills on Friday night, while Burgess added six kills and six blocks. Olsen added five kills at hitting .571 with a few blocks, and Kamry Bailey added nine graves for the Ute defense. Utah totaled 11 blocks, which is the most in a three-set game for the Utes this season. Grace Hammond posted 13 assists and Emily Smith added 11 assists. Utah travels to Seattle this Sunday for a game against No. 21 ranked Washington. The Utes and Huskies play at 1PM MT at Alaska Airlines Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.

