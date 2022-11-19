Score center

  • News

  • Experts

  • Women

  • Video

  • Luminaires

  • Results

  • Tables

  • teams

  • Matches

  • Cricket on Sky

  • Score center

  • Effort

Australia against England

England 1st innings208 All out

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0
    Roy
    0.2ov
  2. 0
    Malan
    0.5 oz
  3. 34
    Salty
    5.1ov
  4. 156
    Vince
    27.5 eggs
  5. 168
    Ali
    28.3ov
  6. 169
    Invoices
    30.1ov
  7. 169
    Curran
    30.5 eggs
  8. 189
    wake up
    33.6 eggs
  9. 197
    Willy
    35.5 eggs
  10. 208
    Dawson
    38.5 eggs

Australia 1st innings280-8

Fall of Wickets

  1. 33
    Warner
    5.2 above
  2. 43
    Head
    8.6 eggs
  3. 144
    Labuschagne
    27.4ov
  4. 144
    Carey
    27.5 eggs
  5. 234
    Blacksmith
    43.3ov
  6. 256
    Stoinis
    47.1ov
  7. 264
    swamp
    48.5 eggs
  8. 264
    Starc
    48.6 eggs
  9. 9
  10. 10