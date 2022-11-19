Southeast Polk football stuns Valley in 49-14 Class 5A Championship

CEDAR FALLS For those who thought the Iowa High School Football Class 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Valley would be close, the Rams proved them wrong.

Southeast Polk jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half, forced a continuous clock in the third quarter and beat Valley 49-14 to win back-to-back state titles and take the second championship in program history. to take home.

“It feels great,” Obald Niyonkuru, a senior defensive lineman for Southeast Polk, said after the win. “We have so much love for each other and we worked so hard together, and I really knew we were going to do this.”

While there were players who separated from the pack with truly title-winning performances, it was an all-around team effort from the reigning champions. Let’s break down how it happened.

SEP and Valley were complete opposites in the first half.

The Rams accumulated a total of 378 yards in the first two quarters, almost all of which came from Abu Sama and Connor Moberly. Sama grabbed 166 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and his two scores came from 65- and 73-yard runs.

Moberly was equally impressive. He threw for 194 yards and one touchdown on nine completions. The opening touchdown came off Moberly’s arm and an 89-yard pass to Carson Robbins to set the tone early.

But on the other hand, the Tigers struggled to do what they had been doing all postseason: surprise their opponents.

Valley defeated then undefeated No. 1 Pleasant Valley in the first round and defeated Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals. The Rams upset Dowling Catholic, 22-21, in the final minute of the semifinals to clinch the title game.

However, the Rams were a different beast for a Valley team that crept into the playoffs with a 5-4 regular season record. The Tigers’ drives in the first half went like this: punt, punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt, and another turnover on downs.

Valley’s second half didn’t go too well either, with the first drive ending with an interception. The Tigers had some players try Ayden Price and Zay Robinson together with decent receiving distance, and Damon Head with some movement on the ground.

Price did avoid a shutout, scoring Valley’s first touchdown early in the fourth quarter and stopping the running clock. SEP got another touchdown, but Robinson returned 93 yards on the ensuing kickoff to stop the clock again.

But the Tigers didn’t help themselves either, giving up 77 yards on 10 penalties.

So yes, especially Sama played the best football of his high school career. He finished with 372 yards on 24 carries and scored six touchdowns. Oh, and according to Niyonkuru, Sama “said he wanted five, but he got six.”

But let’s not forget that the reason for Southeast Polk’s success is that the Rams have relied on a team effort in every game.

The Rams are the only team in 5A with two running backs Sama and Harrison Gibson to rush for over 1,000 yards. Gibson didn’t play as much of a part in the championship as he had in other games, but he was more than able to step in.

There’s the offensive line that gave Sama the time and space to make those big runs and kept Valley’s defense from reaching Moberly. The Southeast Polk line has only allowed five sacks, one by Valley and two by Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the regular season and two by Johnston in the semis.

Carson Robbins led the receiving core with 166 yards and one touchdown. Joe Zelenovich, Sam Goode, Thaden Abbas, Owen Wignall and Sama brought SEP’s total receiving yards to 258.

And the defense consisted of 15 players who recorded at least one tackle, led by Gabe Stiles (6.5 tackles, 2 sacks) and Emmanuel Gaye (5.5).

There are many reasons why Southeast Polk was able to compete for its second straight state title on Friday. Rams’ ability to put all those moving parts together is why Southeast Polk won.

“Our coaches teach us to do our job, each person individually,” Niyonkuru said. “That’s what makes us a really good team. Eleven as one.”

Alyssa Hertel is the university’s sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.