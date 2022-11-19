Connect with us

Southeast Polk football stuns Valley in 49-14 Class 5A Championship

CEDAR FALLS For those who thought the Iowa High School Football Class 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Valley would be close, the Rams proved them wrong.

Southeast Polk jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half, forced a continuous clock in the third quarter and beat Valley 49-14 to win back-to-back state titles and take the second championship in program history. to take home.

“It feels great,” Obald Niyonkuru, a senior defensive lineman for Southeast Polk, said after the win. “We have so much love for each other and we worked so hard together, and I really knew we were going to do this.”

While there were players who separated from the pack with truly title-winning performances, it was an all-around team effort from the reigning champions. Let’s break down how it happened.

SEP and Valley were complete opposites in the first half.

The Rams accumulated a total of 378 yards in the first two quarters, almost all of which came from Abu Sama and Connor Moberly. Sama grabbed 166 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and his two scores came from 65- and 73-yard runs.

Southeast Polk quarterback Connor Moberly (5) throws the ball during the Class 5A state title game

Moberly was equally impressive. He threw for 194 yards and one touchdown on nine completions. The opening touchdown came off Moberly’s arm and an 89-yard pass to Carson Robbins to set the tone early.

But on the other hand, the Tigers struggled to do what they had been doing all postseason: surprise their opponents.

Valley defeated then undefeated No. 1 Pleasant Valley in the first round and defeated Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals. The Rams upset Dowling Catholic, 22-21, in the final minute of the semifinals to clinch the title game.

