Sports
Southeast Polk football stuns Valley in 49-14 Class 5A Championship
CEDAR FALLS For those who thought the Iowa High School Football Class 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Valley would be close, the Rams proved them wrong.
Southeast Polk jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half, forced a continuous clock in the third quarter and beat Valley 49-14 to win back-to-back state titles and take the second championship in program history. to take home.
“It feels great,” Obald Niyonkuru, a senior defensive lineman for Southeast Polk, said after the win. “We have so much love for each other and we worked so hard together, and I really knew we were going to do this.”
While there were players who separated from the pack with truly title-winning performances, it was an all-around team effort from the reigning champions. Let’s break down how it happened.
SEP and Valley were complete opposites in the first half.
The Rams accumulated a total of 378 yards in the first two quarters, almost all of which came from Abu Sama and Connor Moberly. Sama grabbed 166 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and his two scores came from 65- and 73-yard runs.
Moberly was equally impressive. He threw for 194 yards and one touchdown on nine completions. The opening touchdown came off Moberly’s arm and an 89-yard pass to Carson Robbins to set the tone early.
But on the other hand, the Tigers struggled to do what they had been doing all postseason: surprise their opponents.
Valley defeated then undefeated No. 1 Pleasant Valley in the first round and defeated Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals. The Rams upset Dowling Catholic, 22-21, in the final minute of the semifinals to clinch the title game.
However, the Rams were a different beast for a Valley team that crept into the playoffs with a 5-4 regular season record. The Tigers’ drives in the first half went like this: punt, punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt, and another turnover on downs.
Valley’s second half didn’t go too well either, with the first drive ending with an interception. The Tigers had some players try Ayden Price and Zay Robinson together with decent receiving distance, and Damon Head with some movement on the ground.
Price did avoid a shutout, scoring Valley’s first touchdown early in the fourth quarter and stopping the running clock. SEP got another touchdown, but Robinson returned 93 yards on the ensuing kickoff to stop the clock again.
But the Tigers didn’t help themselves either, giving up 77 yards on 10 penalties.
So yes, especially Sama played the best football of his high school career. He finished with 372 yards on 24 carries and scored six touchdowns. Oh, and according to Niyonkuru, Sama “said he wanted five, but he got six.”
But let’s not forget that the reason for Southeast Polk’s success is that the Rams have relied on a team effort in every game.
The Rams are the only team in 5A with two running backs Sama and Harrison Gibson to rush for over 1,000 yards. Gibson didn’t play as much of a part in the championship as he had in other games, but he was more than able to step in.
There’s the offensive line that gave Sama the time and space to make those big runs and kept Valley’s defense from reaching Moberly. The Southeast Polk line has only allowed five sacks, one by Valley and two by Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the regular season and two by Johnston in the semis.
Carson Robbins led the receiving core with 166 yards and one touchdown. Joe Zelenovich, Sam Goode, Thaden Abbas, Owen Wignall and Sama brought SEP’s total receiving yards to 258.
And the defense consisted of 15 players who recorded at least one tackle, led by Gabe Stiles (6.5 tackles, 2 sacks) and Emmanuel Gaye (5.5).
There are many reasons why Southeast Polk was able to compete for its second straight state title on Friday. Rams’ ability to put all those moving parts together is why Southeast Polk won.
“Our coaches teach us to do our job, each person individually,” Niyonkuru said. “That’s what makes us a really good team. Eleven as one.”
Alyssa Hertel is the university’s sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/11/19/iowa-high-school-football-southeast-polk-west-des-moines-valley-wdm-score-5a-championship-game-ihsaa/69650608007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Southeast Polk football stuns Valley in 49-14 Class 5A Championship
- Dress for Cool Weather: Cobb County Forecast for November 19, 2022
- Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless cultural hubs: PM Narendra Modi
- Next James Bond Latest Odds: Here are the 20 actors most likely to become 007 according to bookmakers – including Sam Heughan and Henry Cavill
- Google Releases Android App Modularization Guide
- Nurmagomedov dominates to win world title RT Sport News
- Australia vs England – Scorecard, Stats, Lineups
- 4.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Pangasinan – Inquirer.net
- Public Arts Council unveils new mural in Midtown Row
- In times of ‘permacrisis’, how cool Britannia is
- US stresses India’s role in brokering G20 declaration
- Utah Volleyball falls short at number 25 in Washington State