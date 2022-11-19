Sports
LIVE updates | IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Rain to spoil 2nd T20I too? Look here | Cricket news
Hardik Pandya led Team India will have another chance to start their new journey in this format. After Men In Blue failed to win the 2022 T20 World Cup and were knocked out of the tournament in the semi-finals, they traveled to New Zealand for the T20I series followed by an ODI series. Hardik will lead the team in T20Is and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the one-day team. The goal for Indians in these T20s is to create a new roadmap for the next T20 World Cup, which is only 18 months away. However, the series started off on a bad note for both parties as it was completely wiped out.
The weather in Wellington played a major bummer and prevented even the coin toss between India and New Zealand in the 1st T20I. Both captains later shook hands and the campaign moved to Mount Maunganui. Again, the weather is not pleasant and rain is predicted on race day, Sunday (November 20). Team India was traditionally welcomed to Mount Maunganui with Mori Powhiri welcoming the traveling Indian cricket team to Bay Oval. Let’s hope we have at least a shortened game on our hands.
Hardik has a lot of things on his mind. One of the things is top order mindset. Will India open with Ishan Kishan or Rishabh Pant alongside Shubman Gill? That will be interesting to see. Hardik would also like his pacemakers to deliver the goods, keep an eye on Umran Malik.
Tauranga, here we come! __ _#TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/z5896YadzL
BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022
New Zealand will also look to restart their squad after failing to reach the 2022 T20 World Cup final. They lost to Pakistan in the semifinals. There are some new names in this squad led by Kane Williamson. It’s going to be an exciting series.
Watch live scores and updates of India vs New Zealand second T20I in Mount Maunganui HERE.
|
