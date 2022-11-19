Stefanos Tsitsipas skipped Andrey Rublev’s comments

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been criticized by fans for his comments about Andrew Rublev after his ATP Finals loss to the Russian. Images: Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been accused of being a “sore loser” after taking one pot shot at Andrey Rublev’s skill levelwho knocked him out of the ATP finals this weekend.

Rublev fought his way to the semi-finals of the season-ending tournament after passing Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final group stage.

After winning the first set in convincing fashion, Tsitsipas eventually ran out of answers for the resurgent Rublev, who now faces world No. 4 Casper Ruud.

Tsitsipas was bitterly disappointed to have been pulled out of the ATP Finals and told reporters at his post-match press conference that he felt he was the better player of the two.

The Greek superstar then appeared to take a shot at the Russian’s skills, saying Rublev “dominated with the few tools he has.”

That comment was snapped up by fans as proof of sour grapes as the 24-year-old’s season came to an end.

It is a pity. I feel like the better player, Tsitsipas said during his press conference.

I felt I could do more with the ball today. I felt like I could just be a lot more creative. I don’t even have to say that. I think it’s pretty clear.

But yes, he triumphed with the few tools he has. He could really take advantage of it and win today.

His comments were met with criticism on social media.

When he was shown Tsitsipas’ comments during his own press conference, Rublev seemed to dismiss them easily – although the reporters present had to explain that what had been said was actually a shot at the Russian.

Rublev simply acknowledged that Tsisipas is, at the time of writing, a higher-ranked opponent he had beaten.

I mean, I don’t know if I’m low on tools or not, he said.

Going shot by shot, I think his backhand is better than mine. His forehand is no better than mine. The speed controls are no better than mine. He’s faster.

It is clear that he is a better player because he is ranked higher and achieved better results. It is obvious. There’s no doubt.

Carlos Alcaraz secures the number 1 in the world thanks to the results of the ATP Finals

Earlier in the ATP Finals, the results ensured that rising Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz will top the 2022 men’s world rankings.

A tournament victory for compatriot Rafael Nadal would have seen the veteran retake the top spot from his junior compatriot, but defeat at the hands of first Taylor Fritz and then Felix Auger-Aliassime left him at the mercy of other results to stay in contention .

Nadal’s hopes were pinned on an outright defeat for Ruud against Fritz – a proposition that was quickly put to bed.

The Norwegian took the first set against Fritz at the Pala Alpitour Stadium before running out a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (8-6) winner in two hours and 12 minutes to knock out the Green Group and advance to the semi-finals for the second consecutive year.

Carlos Alcaraz will see 2022 as the top ranked men’s player in the world. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

“Only a few points decide a match like this,” said world number four and nine-time world champion Ruud.

“Luckily for me, they went my way at the end… I’m sad for Taylor, but I was so happy to see that last forehand sail long. It felt great to book my place in the semis.

“I think my movement has been much better in recent weeks… You’re going to have harder moments in periods of your career when you’re heavier in your legs, and they don’t work. But here in Turin they work well.”

The 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is out of the tournament due to injury, is confirmed as the youngest year-end No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

