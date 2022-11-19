Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas skipped Andrey Rublev’s comments
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been accused of being a “sore loser” after taking one pot shot at Andrey Rublev’s skill levelwho knocked him out of the ATP finals this weekend.
Rublev fought his way to the semi-finals of the season-ending tournament after passing Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final group stage.
‘RELIEF’: Novak Djokovic’s telling revelation at the Australian Open
AU: The brutal twist of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in ATP Finals drama
After winning the first set in convincing fashion, Tsitsipas eventually ran out of answers for the resurgent Rublev, who now faces world No. 4 Casper Ruud.
Tsitsipas was bitterly disappointed to have been pulled out of the ATP Finals and told reporters at his post-match press conference that he felt he was the better player of the two.
The Greek superstar then appeared to take a shot at the Russian’s skills, saying Rublev “dominated with the few tools he has.”
That comment was snapped up by fans as proof of sour grapes as the 24-year-old’s season came to an end.
It is a pity. I feel like the better player, Tsitsipas said during his press conference.
I felt I could do more with the ball today. I felt like I could just be a lot more creative. I don’t even have to say that. I think it’s pretty clear.
But yes, he triumphed with the few tools he has. He could really take advantage of it and win today.
His comments were met with criticism on social media.
When he was shown Tsitsipas’ comments during his own press conference, Rublev seemed to dismiss them easily – although the reporters present had to explain that what had been said was actually a shot at the Russian.
Rublev simply acknowledged that Tsisipas is, at the time of writing, a higher-ranked opponent he had beaten.
I mean, I don’t know if I’m low on tools or not, he said.
Going shot by shot, I think his backhand is better than mine. His forehand is no better than mine. The speed controls are no better than mine. He’s faster.
It is clear that he is a better player because he is ranked higher and achieved better results. It is obvious. There’s no doubt.
Carlos Alcaraz secures the number 1 in the world thanks to the results of the ATP Finals
Earlier in the ATP Finals, the results ensured that rising Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz will top the 2022 men’s world rankings.
A tournament victory for compatriot Rafael Nadal would have seen the veteran retake the top spot from his junior compatriot, but defeat at the hands of first Taylor Fritz and then Felix Auger-Aliassime left him at the mercy of other results to stay in contention .
Nadal’s hopes were pinned on an outright defeat for Ruud against Fritz – a proposition that was quickly put to bed.
The Norwegian took the first set against Fritz at the Pala Alpitour Stadium before running out a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (8-6) winner in two hours and 12 minutes to knock out the Green Group and advance to the semi-finals for the second consecutive year.
“Only a few points decide a match like this,” said world number four and nine-time world champion Ruud.
“Luckily for me, they went my way at the end… I’m sad for Taylor, but I was so happy to see that last forehand sail long. It felt great to book my place in the semis.
“I think my movement has been much better in recent weeks… You’re going to have harder moments in periods of your career when you’re heavier in your legs, and they don’t work. But here in Turin they work well.”
The 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is out of the tournament due to injury, is confirmed as the youngest year-end No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.
With AAP
click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/stefanos-tsitsipas-slammed-over-sore-loser-comments-at-atp-finals-040539678.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stefanos Tsitsipas skipped Andrey Rublev’s comments
- Google points out upcoming changes to Google Maps, including an AR-based ‘search with live view’.
- How the Media Shouldn’t Cover Donald Trump
- Sohum Shah: As an actor, I want to play pissed off characters, otherwise I’m just as happy to be a producer | Bollywood
- The best of men’s trainers, boots and shoes for all occasions
- Highmark Health, Google Cloud, and League Partners Build a ‘Digital Front Door’
- FM Bilawal calls for dropping Imran Khan’s ‘American conspiracy’ narrative
- Jokowi to Muktamar Muhammadiyah: APEC summit will end this afternoon, but I’ll be back early
- Friday Football Fever: Substate Scores and Highlights
- The Myth of Widespread Election Fraud /CITIZEN by CNN
- Earthquake was felt in Limassol, Paphos – Cyprus mi
- US cites Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immunity from Gujarat riots to defend protection of Saudi Crown Prince MBS