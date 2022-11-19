Manika Batra wins bronze at the Asian Cup, becoming the first Indian woman to medal in an event





Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to medal in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup after shocking world number six Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze playoffs on Saturday. The world number 44 defeated Hayata 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2) to achieve the incredible feat. In addition to the historic bronze, Manika won $10,000 in prize money for her efforts. “This win is a huge win for me, beating the top players. I enjoyed playing well against them and fighting to get a fantastic result. I will continue to put in an extra meter in all my future tournaments. I expect all of you to extend your stakes.” full support,” said an emotional Manika. Earlier in the day, Manika lost 2-4 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11) to second seeded Mima Ito in the semifinals. Manika started strong, winning the opening game and then taking a 2-1 lead in the game. However, it was her fighting skills that came to the fore in the fourth game of the bronze playoffs when she was down, with fourth-seeded Hayata prevailing by four game points at 10-6. That’s when Manika launched herself, using all the tricks in her bag, attacking the flanks with crisp forehands, including some counters, and using the backhand punches to good effect and with precise placements. At deuce, Hayata had the serve, but an unforeseen error, where her serve hit the net and the ball fell on her side to go down. This enabled Manika to move up (11-10) and take the winning point when she had the serve back. However, Hayata ran with a good lead in the next game to narrow the margin. But Manika changed her strategy in the sixth game, attacked from the start and awarded her opponent the first point at 3-1. Hayata took another point at 5-2, but that was all. The frustration made Hayata more foul-prone, unable to keep the ball on the table even as Manika went from strength to strength to finish the match 11-2. En route to the bronze, Manika upset world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the round of 16, then accounted for 23rd-ranked Chen Szu-Yu in the quarter-finals 4-3 of Taipei. The $200,000 event featured the top 16 players in the continent’s men’s and women’s singles based on world rankings and qualifications.

