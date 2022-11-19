Aztec Swim and Dive continues to lead the charge at SMU Invite





DALLAS The first San Diego State swim and dive team extended its lead after the second day of action at the SMU Invitational at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Aztecs had 646 points at the end of Friday’s competition, well ahead of Hawai’i, which is in second place with 507 points, followed by Miami (FL) (462 points) and host SMU (433 points), while others Mountain West opponent Wyoming (271 points), Drury University (241 points), TCU (37 points) and Arkansas (28 points) round out the field, with the latter two teams competing only in diving events. SDSU claimed two event titles and recorded four NCAA B cut times, including a win by Alex Roberts in the A final of the 100 backstroke, where she clocked a career-high 52.90, second in school history. In addition, Abbie Storm moved into eighth spot on the program’s all-time charts in the event after finishing second behind Roberts with a dive of 54.28, while Riley Tapley was third at 54.90, followed by Evonne Stehr seventh-place effort of 55.33. not to be surpassed, Kristina Murphy came out triumphant in the A Final of the 400 individual medley after hitting the wall in 4:13.56. Earlier in the day, she swam a 4:13.24 in the preliminaries, fourth in school history. Murphy also moved into fifth position on the Aztecs’ all-time list in the 100 breaststroke after completing the race with a personal best of 1:01.33 and finished third in the A Finals, just ahead of Kristina Williams , who finished fourth with a fast 1:01.49. Both Murphy’s and Williams’ overshadowed NCAA B lowered standards in the process. Additionally, Meredith Smithbaker finished fifth in the event with a time of 1:01.66, while Moa Bergdahl added to SDSU’s strong showing after placing seventh with a fast swim time of 1:01.93. The Aztecs opened the day with a pair of top-five performances in the 200-meter medley relay, as Stehr’s quartet, Smithbaker, Lizzie Menzmer and Jeanette King joined forces for third place with a time of 1:39.77, while the foursome of Tapley, Williams, Roberts and Lyndsey weir finished fifth in 1:41.63. In the A-final of the 200-meter freestyle Wilma Johnson established a career-best with a third-place swim of 1:48.21, while Emily Gebhardt also posted a collegiate fast clock of 1:50.49 to finish third in the B Final and 12th overall. In the B final of the 100 backstroke, King secured a victory after posting a season-fast 54.63 to finish ninth overall. San Diego State continued to rack up points in the 800 freestyle relay, including a second-place finish by the team of Emily Allen Murphy, Johansson and Gebhardt, who clocked in 7:18.18, while the team of Paige Mitchell , Alyssa Schiller , Avery Turney and Wehr was eighth after going the distance in 7:29.95. In the final of the 3-meter diving competition, Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez was fifth with 272.00 points, while teammate Summer Westmoreland ended up in seventh place with a total of 263.70 points. The SMU Invitational concludes on Saturday with preliminaries starting at 10am CT/8am PT, followed by 10ft dives at 12pm CT/10am PT, while finals begin at 6pm CT/4pm. PT. On Saturday, the 1,650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform dive and the 400 freestyle relay (finals only) are scheduled. A streaming video link will be available at GoAztecs.com, and fans are encouraged to download the Meet Mobile app on their smartphones for updated results.

