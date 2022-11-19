Thrive like an elder statesman Five tips for over 40s still trying to survive in club cricket





Tips and talking points for clubbies approaching the prime of their lives – Ed Kemp discusses the highs and lows of club cricket for Wisden Cricket Monthly. 1. No pain, no play What the body used to do immediately, on command, now does it slowly, in protest or not at all. But understand one important thing about your unreliable shoulder / fat knee / inflamed whatever: no one cares. Literally nobody. So it’s either play pain and shut up or shuffle and join the Bowls Club where Geoff and Mary like to swap stories about NHS waiting lists and the increasingly youthful complexion of police officers. For the adult weekend cricketer, physical discomfort is like Ed Sheeran’s success: starkly inevitable and utterly relentless. It, like the whole aging process, should be carried with graceful equanimity. After all, it’s not surprising that your back is driving you nuts if you’re old enough to have clear memories of Italia 90. (Though what memories those are.) 2. Everything in the mind As we know, young people cannot concentrate for more than a few seconds without logging into a meme cloud or downloading illegal drugs to their smart tablet. But what about a team’s elder statesmen? It is common to assume that experience brings greater concentration in the pressure cooker of club cricket competitions, but that is not necessarily the case. You try to give chase when little Johnny has whooping cough and interest rates are rising. 3. Teen teammates It can be difficult to connect with teammates in a temporal and cultural divide. Aside from the fact that their effortless athleticism makes you shiver with wistful envy, what on earth are you talking to them about? School? TikTok? Area? The summer of 2005 may have been the pinnacle of your cricketing life, but some of these bastards weren’t even born then. And with the utmost respect etc, etc, that’s just bullshit. 4. A new look Sure, your life is a bit more complicated than it used to be, and you may be carrying a bit more mental baggage to the start of a cricket day. But with that, you get the chance to really enjoy your free time on the field. Gone are those days when you spent hours grumbling about a lost catch or a disappointing layoff; now you’re so zen about the outcome that you’re taking calls from the Dalai Lama. Who cares if you were taken out of your thigh guard and panned for 26 at once? Your subs were worth every penny just to get you out of the house. 5. Maintain power Golf. Shop. To walk. Go to the pub. Golf. Spending time with family. Cycling. Children’s birthday parties. Golf. Just some of the things you could do on your weekend instead of playing cricket. And as the years go on, those siren calls get louder. It takes a certain kind of strength to stick to a sport where you spend game fees, gas money, an hour and a half in a car and eight hours on a field, possibly doing little more than getting a first pitch and drop a crucial point. catch. But on those rare days when everything clicks and a sunny day is washed down with a few runs and a cold drink, there’s an afterglow that will keep you coming back for more. That ankle can last another season. You’re bad at golf anyway. * Voltarol years

