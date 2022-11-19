Sports
NJ Football Playoffs: LIVE VIDEO, updates, results and in-depth coverage, November 18-20
SATURDAY
GROUP SEMI-FINAL
At Franklin
GROUP 1
Mountain lakes vs. Weequahic, 10:30 a.m
- Live updates @MikeKinneyHS
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
GROUP 2
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood, 2
- Live updates @ByLuisTorres
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
GROUP 4
No. 11 North Hunterdon vs No. 15 Northern Highlands, 5:30
- Live updates @MikeKinneyHS
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
At Cherokee
GROUP 1
Woodbury v. Salem, 10:30 a.m
- Live updates @BEvansSports
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
GROUP 3
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden, 2:30
- Live updates @kminnicksports
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
GROUP 5
No. 3 Toms River North vs. Edison, 5:30
- Live updates @josephzedalis
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
Non-public A semi-finals
6-Delbarton at 2-Bergen Catholic, 1 p.m
- Live updates @ryanwpatti
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
Top 20 scoreboard
- No. 2 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 18 Delbarton, 1
- No. 3 Toms River North vs. Edison, 5:30
- No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden, 2:30
- No. 11 N. Hunterdon vs. No. 15 N. Highlands, 5:30
- No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood, 2
FRIDAY
Non-public A semi-finals
1-Don Bosco 48, 5-Seton Hall Prep 14
Non-Public B Semifinals
1-Red Bank Catholic 50, 4-Holy Ghost 21
2-DePaulus 35, 3-St. Joseph (Hamm.) 14
Top 20 scoreboard
GROUP SEMI-FINAL
At Franklin
GROUP 3
No. 6West Morris vs. No. 10 Old Tappan, 11
- Live updates @ByLuisTorres
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
GROUP 5
No. 19 West Orange vs. No. 17 Passaic Tech, 2:30
- Live updates @MikeKinneyHS
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
At Cherokee
GROUP 2
Willingboro vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, 11
- Live updates @BEvansSports
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
GROUP 4
No. 16 Mainland vs. Millville, 2:30 p.m
- Live updates @kminnicksports
- WATCH LIVE | To summarise
- Photo Gallery | Subject score
Top 20 scoreboard
- No. 6West Morris vs. No. 10 Old Tappan, 11
- No. 16 Mainland vs. Millville, 2:30 p.m
- No. 17 Passive Tech vs. No. 19 West Orange, 2:30
Bill Evans covers the West Jersey Football League.
