Michael Rasmussen of Red Wings keeps rolling

It wasn’t that long ago that Michael Rasmussen seemed an enigma to the fan base and analysts. The Detroit Red Wings’ ninth pick in the 2017 NHL Draft just fell short and at times didn’t seem like the player Detroit thought they were getting as a top-10 pick. What a difference a year makes. Rasmussen had a strong second half to finish the 2021-2022 season and then made it an even stronger start to this season. He has been one of the most consistent players on the roster and while he may not always appear on the scoresheet, he makes the small plays that led to some big results for Detroit. Rasmussen stands up for the Red Wings Take his goal against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, for example. Rasmussen made his way to the net and in one full swing fired a shot through a screen that made its way past Anaheim goaltender John Gibson. What a fantastic individual effort from Michael Rasmussen, who won the @DetroitRedWings the lead late in the 2nd period! #LGRW l @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/yVpnS879dd — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 16, 2022 Or more recently a game against San Jose. As the Sharks tried to clear the zone, the puck flew loose in the circle. Rasmussen dove and poked the puck at Jake Walman, who shot an absolute rocket into the net. It was Rasmussen’s second run in as many games, and a well-deserved run gave Detroit the lead. An absolute blast, courtesy of Jake Walman. pic.twitter.com/r7nBe0TZ7n — Sportnet (@Sportnet) November 18, 2022 Rasmussen’s role defined with Red Wings He may not score tons of goals, but he’s following in the footsteps of Detroit’s successful role-players. Rasmussen has grown more into his frame and ridden stronger to the net. He’s not afraid to jump for a shot and finds himself playing in the tense moments of tight games. He has even seen the statistics fall in his favor. The Red Wings have experienced their fair share of battle going 5 out of 5, but Rasmussen has held his own. His Corsi For/60 is 48.2, a career record, while his Points/60 is 1.7. He has been present for both the power play and the penalty kill. At the start of the season, he centered the “huge” line with Elmer Soderblom and Oskar Sundqvist. While that line was dismantled due to injuries, it hasn’t slowed Rasmussen down. The rugged center continues to impress. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

